It only took two quarters for Blanca Quinonez to prove that Geno Auriemma was never wrong about trusting her in times when he needed production on the floor. With just over six minutes remaining in the opening quarter against Seton Hall on Friday, and UConn’s scoring had come to a halt, head coach Auriemma subbed in Quinonez for Jana El Alfy in hopes of a momentum change.

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The outcome was instant. In less than two minutes, she had two blocks and an assist. In the next few minutes, the sophomore forward played a very steady game on both ends, drawing massive praise from her head coach.

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“Today she played like a very, very, very mature basketball player. Everything she did today was exactly the play she had to make when she had to make it,” Auriemma told reporters when asked about Quinonez’s game. “She wasn’t trying to be spectacular every time she touched the ball. I know she hasn’t played in a long time, and I’m expecting a lot from her right away, but this is the Blanca that we need every single night for the rest of the season.”

It took Quinonez just the first half to rack up 18 points. She also had 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks. The 2nd-year player shot 80% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Auriemma even joked that he was disappointed with Blanca because she didn’t give him a reason to get “mad.”

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“Today I was very disappointed in Blanca. Blanca has one job to do that really keeps everybody on the team: she has to do enough dumb*ss things to get me mad, and that takes all the pressure off everybody else,” he added.

When Blanca was asked about Auriemma’s comments, she revealed the real reason she gets him upset, and her end goal was to win games.

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“I told him that my reason to get him mad is always practice. That’s what I do. That’s what I bring every time to practice,” Quinonez said. “I feel like I’m just trying to get better every day. I’m trying to work and try to help my team to win and to get better as a group. So, I feel like I’m just trying to get out there and just try to do my best. I don’t go there pretending to be something.”

The Ecuadorian sophomore star showed that she had a lot of potential in her first year. However, this season, while her minutes have increased this season, she has struggled, especially on the offensive side. Aside from the Iowa game, when she had 21 points, Quinonez has scored in single digits in four games, shooting less than 30% in all of those contests.

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Perhaps a big reason behind her struggles has been her shoulder injury. In May, Quinonez underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in her left shoulder. She spent most of the season in rehab and didn’t get much time to practice. This gap is visible during her first six outings. Auriemma knows that with more games, the sophomore forward will eventually gain momentum.

“She just gives us a different look out there. She gives us a different dimension,” Auriemma said before UConn’s game against Michigan, which they lost. “When she and Sarah [Strong] are on the floor together, there’s a lot of chemistry between the two of them.”

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Icon Sportswire INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 22: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 looks to the sidelines during the women’s college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and UConn Huskies on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women’s – UConn at Butler EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502203349

Both Strong and Blanca are high-quality scorers with an ability to find open teammates from the post. They are also good outside shooters, virtually making UConn’s offense unstoppable. Blanca Quinonez is not only Auriemma’s important piece for disruptive defense, but also his go-to player when he needs offensive momentum.

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Jovana Popovic led the Huskies with 20 points as the hosts trounced the visitors by 40 points. Sarah Strong struggled on offense with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. But she was dominated in every other major category. Strong added 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.

The Huskies haven’t been quite themselves so far in this season. They were 3-2 before the Seton Hall contest, marking one of the hardest early-season outcomes Auriemma has faced in his career. But Friday’s 83-43 win over Seton Hall gives them breathing room before they face their biggest challenge, No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday.