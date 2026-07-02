“This is What Was Best For Her”: UConn Star Jana El Alfy Shares Thoughts on Coach Jamelle Elliott’s Departure

Jamelle Elliott spent more than 30 years inside the UConn’s basketball program; first as a player and then as an assistant coach. As a player, she never missed a game or even a practice for four years. As an assistant coach across 18 seasons, she helped the Storrs win six championships. When she announced last month that she was leaving the sport entirely to launch a leadership consulting venture, Geno Auriemma described the void as one that would be difficult to fill. For the players who worked directly with her, the word ‘difficult’ does not quite cover it. Jana El Alfy made that clear when asked.

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“It’s obviously really hard,” Alfy said. “She’s had a huge impact on everybody on this team, especially me. So, it’s a little hard having her go. But this is what was best for her, what she wanted to do. We’re still gonna talk. I’m going to reach out if I need anything. But it’s definitely not easy.”

“Just making me a better player, better person every day,” El Alfy said when asked what working with Elliot specifically produced. “She knew how to challenge me. And get the best out of me. We have this bond, a special one that’s hard to describe.”

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“I know she’s always one call away.”

UConn guard Ashlynn Shade offered a similar reflection as El Alfy from her own experience with Elliott.

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“It was sad because she has been here the whole time I’ve been here,” Shade said as per CT Insider. “She’s given so much to the program, but I know for her that she is going to be successful at whatever she does outside of this program, because she was before.”

The weight behind those words makes sense when you know what Elliot has been to this program. She arrived in Storrs as a freshman forward from Washington D.C. in 1992 and went on to become only the second player in UConn history to accumulate 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. As per The UConn Blog, she never missed a single game or practice across her collegiate years. She was part of the 1995 national championship winning team that set the foundation for everything that followed.

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Two years after graduating in 1996, she joined Geno Auriemma‘s coaching staff as an assistant. The first stint lasted 11 years, ending when she left in 2009 to become the head coach at Cincinnati. She returned to Storrs in 2018, initially as the Associate Athletic Director for the National C Club, before re-joining Auriemma’s bench in 2020. This was an interim arrangement mid-season after Jasmine Lister’s unexpected departure.

What began as an interim arrangement soon became permanent. Across both coaching stints, she was part of six national championship teams. If we add the one she had won as a player, that’s a total of seven titles spread across more than 30 years of association with the same program.

Though UConn has already started its search for a new assistant coach, Jamelle Elliott’s sharp mind will be difficult to replace. Nevertheless, for Elliott, the roadmap is clear, and she isn’t hesitating to move out of her comfort zone.

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Jamelle Elliott Addresses the Reason Behind Her Departure From UConn

Elliot is not taking another coaching job. She is leaving the profession entirely to launch the Jamelle Elliot Collective, a leadership consulting venture offering keynotes, advisory work, and leadership development. The UConn press release described her departure as a move to “pursue opportunities outside coaching,” which is exactly what she is doing.

She was candid about what drove the decision.

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“I could have stayed here forever and been comfortable and been happy and enjoyed every day that I walked into this building,” she said as per CT Insider. “But when something’s in your spirit and making you feel like you want to impact in a different way, you have to have to listen to yourself.”

Auriemma, who revealed the departure had been “a couple of years in the making,” put his own read on how it came together. When Elliot returned to Storrs in 2018 after Cincinnati, it was as an administrator and not a coach. Auriemma essentially brought her back onto the bench when a vacancy opened.

“I kind of almost forced her into it,” he said, as per UConn WBB Weekly. “She was an administrator when that happened and I think she really enjoyed being able to cover a lot of bases rather than just the grind of the basketball part.”

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Elliott’s second coaching stint was built around filing a need for the program. It wasn’t anything like she actively wanted to return to the bench. The new consulting venture, by contrast, was a deliberate move. She has already launched her website and is actively seeking speaking, advising, and leadership academy engagements.

UConn will soon begin a national search for Elliott’s replacement. This is the first time the program will hire a new full-time assistant since 2021, when Morgan Valley replaced Shea Ralph. The rest of the Huskies’ coaching staff, as per the UConn Blog, continues to include associate head coach Chris Dailey and non-recruiting assistant Tonya Cardoza.