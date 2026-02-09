Todd Golden Clears the Air After Assistant Coach’s Heated Postgame Moment vs Texas A&M

The final buzzer may have sounded, but the tension inside Exactech Arena was far from finished. Moments after Todd Golden’s Florida Gators secured a hard-fought win over Bucky McMillan’s Texas A&M squad, emotions boiled over into a heated post-game confrontation between the two sides. Florida assistant coach Carlin Hartman had to be physically restrained as he charged toward the Aggies’ bench, loudly voicing his frustration with what he believed was overly aggressive play.

While Hartman appeared ready to escalate the situation, head coach Todd Golden struck a far calmer tone afterward, offering a measured perspective on the chaotic scene that unfolded.

” Obviously, two really good teams competing, and when that happens, obviously, there’s going to be a winner, there’s going to be a loser, and some tensions were flaring, but I don’t think there was anything that was too serious, and see if we see these guys in the conference tournament,” said Todd Golden implying heavily that there’s no bad blood involved between the two sides.

Things escalated in the final minutes as A&M’s guard Rylan Griffen didn’t take kindly to Thomas Haugh’s drilled 3-ball and staredown. Griffen felt offended, and rather than keeping his composure, he lost his cool and charged him from behind, throwing a shoulder into his back.

Haugh was undoubtedly fuming at that ‘cheapshot’ and brought it to the referee’s attention, which led to a Flagrant 1 foul against Griffen with 4:25 to go. However, Haugh insisted that the crime was more severe and needed a Flagrant 2 followed by ejection.

Cartlin Hartman obviously felt the same way, and the disgruntled coach had some stern words for the rival team, whom he felt conducted themselves in an unsportsmanlike manner. But with everything said and done, Florida must be relishing the win over Texas (86-67), which brings their overall record to 17-6. And for Thomas Haugh, who is the team’s leading point scorer, 17.8 ppg, a new recognition awaits.

Thomas Haugh Finds His Name in the 2026 Julius Erving Award Midseason Watch List

Awarded to the best college small forwards, the Julius Erving Award has seen some prominent names enter its ranks, including Dalton Knecht, Jalen Wilson, and Cooper Flagg, all of whom are having successful careers in the NBA.

Thomas Haugh can now proudly say that he has also made his name among these greats. Thomas is one of the three players representing the SEC, along with Nate Ament and the Longhorns’ Dailyn Swain.

The lad from New Oxford, Pennsylvania, is finding great success with Todd Golden’s Gators, and it’s due to him that the team is flowing in the NCAA tournament.

Haugh is marking his territory, and despite the team not being the best in perimeter shooting (167), they are managing to score baskets effortlessly. Haugh uses his length, 6’9″, and mobility to make quick off-the-ball movements, which makes it hard for the defense to make reads.

Imago Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) battles for a rebound with Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Haugh has made 17.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with a 47.6 FG% over his 23 games. The Julius Erving Award recognition isn’t the only award Haugh will have a chance to win; there are also two other awards that beckon Todd Golden’s “Golden Boy”. Notably, the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 list and the Third Team All-American honors from Sporting News.

So things are looking good for Florida in every possible way as the team is moving forward with positive energy. Since the Auburn loss, Florida has not allowed any opposition to come within range and defeated each team with a hefty margin – Florida 95 – 48, South Carolina, Florida 100 – 77, Alabama, and Texas being their latest victim.

It’s hard to say how far the defending champions will go this time, but their games will surely be a treat to watch. Next up on their radar is Georgia, a team that they have already beaten. So will Georgia now be able to exact revenge? Or will it be the repeat of the same story? Well, guess we’ll have to watch the game to find out.