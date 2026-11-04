“Threw It Out The Door”: Dan Hurley Offers No Filter Over Receiving Commemorative Game Ball After His 200th UConn Win

Dan Hurley is focused on just one thing, and nothing that comes along the way is going to take his attention away from it. The UConn Huskies opened their 2026-27 NCAA season on Monday with an emphatic 86-46 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. It was more than just a winning start to the campaign, as the result also marked Hurley’s 200th victory with the program. But the Huskies coach wasn’t about to stop and soak in the moment.

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“I took the 200-win ball that they gave me, and I threw it out the door into the hallway,” Hurley said during his post-game interview. “I don’t want that because I don’t care. What am I going to do with that?”

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It wasn’t a lack of appreciation for what he has built in Storrs. Rather, Hurley’s comments suggested that he has little interest in looking back at individual milestones when there is still so much pressure attached to the job. In his interview, he further went on to explain why he has never viewed his career through the lens of accolades.

“I wasn’t some preordained golden boy coach that started getting these big jobs at a young age; I grinded it out at the college level,” he said. “I grinded it out at Wagner; I had to go to a mid-major… I’ve only really been coaching at this big, big level for nine years.”

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Having worked his way up to the highest level of college basketball, Hurley is also acutely aware of what comes with the position. He pointed to the growing pressure on coaches, from losing their jobs midseason to facing criticism from fan bases and the media. He even highlighted the personal attacks that coaches’ families can face. In his view, much of the responsibility that comes with running a program remains overlooked by people outside the coaching world.

“When things start going bad with social media and fan bases, and you look at the dreadful human behavior… coaches, they get devalued a lot by a lot of people in the media,” Dan Hurley added.

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He also emphasized that the head coach ultimately carries the weight of everything happening within a program, particularly when results do not go as planned. That pressure, rather than the opportunity to collect another commemorative ball, appears to be what occupies his attention.

UConn ended last season just one win short of another national championship. Now, with the Huskies opening their new campaign with a 40-point victory, Hurley has already made his priorities clear. The 200-win milestone may be another mark in the record books, but he is far more focused on what lies ahead than on celebrating what he has already achieved.