Todd Golden Reveals How He Embraced a Disaster Situation With Open Arms Against Dan Hurley, UConn

For Florida coach Todd Golden, last year’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Dan Hurley’s UConn was a situation teetering on disaster. Now, he’s revealing how embracing that chaos head-on became a pivotal moment for his program.

Florida head coach Todd Golden talked about their fatigue levels last year after the SEC Tournament and how they came into the NCAA Tournament still reeling from the aftereffects of the SEC knockout games. Todd Golden joined the Hoops HQ Show to discuss the upcoming March schedule and highlighted their difficult journey last season.

“We were really fatigued after the SEC tournament. We find a way to win it. It was a huge moment for us. We get the one seed. But we were definitely dragging a little bit those next couple of days… And then we get into the game against UConn, where we had our backs against the wall. It wasn’t really until after that win that I felt we recovered and got our legs back under us.”

The Florida Gators registered a comfortable victory over Norfolk State in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament last season. However, the packed schedule saw them face UConn the very next day. In a highly competitive matchup, Florida emerged victorious by 2 points before going all the way to the NCAA Men’s College Basketball final, beating Houston by the same margin.

The Florida Gators looked jaded in that UConn matchup, turning the ball over 12 times, twice as many as the Huskies. As per Todd Golden, that win provided the impetus, and the subsequent rest helped them improve their performances against Maryland, Texas Tech, Houston, and Auburn.

The UConn win was momentous as Todd Golden and the Florida Gators prevented the Huskies from a three-peat. Dan Hurley and Todd Golden share mutual respect, with the UConn Huskies head coach praising his counterpart for successfully implementing his roster formula at Florida.

Even Andy Katz reiterated the packed schedule that teams sometimes face, which often increases the chance of an upset.

Golden’s statements also reflect on the cost of the Conference playoffs, as every team wants to win its conference. But that sometimes trickles over to the NCAA Tournament. Teams like Florida cannot help but be mindful of recovering as quickly as possible, going from one game to another.

Todd Golden highlights the Gators’ versatility to help combat fatigue

Florida head coach Todd Golden has led his team to six straight wins. As we get into the business end of the college basketball regular season, the packed schedule will challenge every team, especially with the conference playoffs coming up and leading us into the NCAA Tournament.

However, one key feature of this current Florida roster is its versatility. Xaivian Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week, becoming the fourth Florida player to receive the honor this season. NBA first-round Draft prospect Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu all earned the same honor.

Speaking to Sean Kelley on Gator Talk, Florida head coach Todd Golden highlighted how this team is more prepared than last year’s Championship-winning roster.

Golden said, “We were able to deal with a lot of our issues early on, whereas last year’s group, it took until conference play before we were really challenged.”

The early-season struggles saw Florida lose games to Arizona, Duke, UConn, and TCU before mounting a successful 15-2 run to sit atop the SEC Standings. Their roster runs deep this season, and they have several players capable of changing the tide of the game with their individual plays.

The depth also helps with rotation, providing rest to the key players, which will be crucial going into a packed March.

Todd Golden clearly rates this roster’s preparedness higher than last season’s squad, and it will be interesting to see if they can repeat their NCAA heroics.