Tom Izzo Admits Emotional ‘Guilt’ After Close 9-Point Win Against Oakland

Nothing beats the sight in recent memory of Tom Izzo (Michigan Spartans) coming out to court, donned in an ugly sweater with the words “NAUGHTY” etched across it to match his dear friend and rival Greg Kampe (Oakland Grizzlies), who wore a similar apparel with the word “NICE” emblazoned across his. The two share a bond that not only reflects in their professional relationship but has also translated to their personal dynamic as well. Needless to say, even in victories, Izzo often finds himself feeling remorseful.

“Something’s got to happen because he has played us so well every time that I once in a while feel this much guilty. Only this much and that’s it,” says the coach, showing his emotional side as well. It is humane after all to feel for your friend after you have beaten him in any contest. And let’s get real, commiserations won’t do the trick either now because Kampe has gone beyond that stage.

Michigan State won 79-70, extending their all-time record to 24-0 against Oakland, and that will surely sting a little. The game was undoubtedly close, and the Spartans seemingly struggled beyond the arc, hitting just 6 of 22 3-pointers. But the rebounding came in clutch, and that’s what carried them through.

They out-rebounded Oakland 42-26, which ultimately paved the way for another victory. Coen Carr (22) and Jaxon Kohler led in points (13) for Michigan, while Tuburu Naivalurua (18) and Ziare Wells (17) did the heavy lifting for Oakland. It was a good showing from both teams, and a fun game to have before the holiday season kicks in.

The ” Christmas Sweater Wars” might be an apt name to describe this rivalry, which is in its 4th year after starting in December 2022, when Kampe challenged Tom Izzo to have the Michigan student section come out wearing ugly sweaters. Little did he expect that the head coach himself would accept his challenge and he would come out trotting in an angry elf sweater.

Tom probably wouldn’t do it for everybody, but for Kampe, he probably didn’t hesitate. The feeling is pretty much mutual between the two, as Greg himself has praised him lavishly. “I would not be in the position that I am in without this man. I have never had someone in my professional career who has meant more to me.”

The duo, who have been dubbed for having the best bromance on the college basketball circuit, are naturally not going to hold back when it comes to bestowing compliments. But even in such a happy moment, Tom Izzo will have one problem to fix in his team – Jeremy Fears Jr.

Fears Jr Underwhelms Against the Grizzlies

There’s no denying that Jeremy Fears Jr is one talented kid on the Michigan roster. He leads the pack in assists (9.5) and is the second-highest point scorer on the team (11.5), but he did find it hard to make a strong impact against Oakland. Jeremy played for 31 minutes and made 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Quite low for a player of his stature. Fears’ scoring has been nowhere near up to the mark this season, and that has to be an area he will look to work upon. His zone defense also has holes that need to be fixed.

For instance, he should take on a more leadership role and direct his teammates into position, cutting more effectively into the paint rather than just tip-toeing around the perimeter.

The jump shots also need work, as the opposition doesn’t feel intimidated enough to screen him. Moreover, he will also need his teammates to aid him in the middle of the zone, which will open up the attack. So, a little bit of work behind the scenes might just resolve the problems.