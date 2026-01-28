Tom Izzo Has Zero Interest in Sugarcoating Michigan State’s OT Win at Rutgers

If Tuesday night taught us anything, it’s that nothing comes easy in the Big Ten. Tom Izzo’s Michigan State had to go to overtime just to get past a Rutgers team that’s 9–12 on the season and sitting 14th in the Big Ten. And after the game, Izzo had no interest in sugarcoating the win.

“They came at us in the first 15 minutes, and then it started in the second half. I mean, I thought they played well,” Tom Izzo told FOX Sports right after the game. “We did not play our best. They had something to do with it… they did a lot of things right.”

Rutgers raced out to a 37–28 halftime lead, and you could feel the worry creeping in for Michigan State. The Spartans never actually led in the second half, but they refused to fold. The turning point came when they clawed back to 60–55 with 6:45 remaining. Rutgers called for time and responded with a dagger three, but the Spartans kept applying pressure.

Carr made it 65–60 with 3:15 left, but Rutgers punched back with two baskets to hold a five-point cushion as the clock ticked under two minutes. Then came a crucial MSU layup, slicing it to 67–64 with 1:52 remaining. From there, the Spartans finally seized the moment. Jeremy Fears found Divine Ugochukwu for a game-tying corner three. Michigan State then took control in overtime and closed out an 88–79 win.

It took a moment of individual brilliance — and a touch of luck — for No. 7 Michigan State to finally pull even.

“To win championships, or to win a lot of games, you got to be good,” Izzo further continued. “But then, every now and then, you got to be lucky. Tonight, we’ll put that one on the lucky side. We were lucky.”

If Jamichael Davis doesn’t miss those free throws and leave the window open for Ugochukwu’s clutch three, Michigan State is probably staring at the biggest upset loss of the season. But hey, sometimes you need luck on your side, championships are rarely won without a little of it.

The best example of luck helping teams win championships came last season. Dan Hurley, who considers Tom Izzo the best coach in the country, watched his UConn squad’s bid for a three-peat fall short when Liam McNeeley’s late three-pointer attempt came short. That miss allowed Florida to advance to the Sweet 16 and eventually become champions.

Whether or not this game ends up defining Michigan State’s season remains to be seen, but the road ahead for Tom Izzo’s side won’t get any easier.

Tom Izzo’s Spartans Brace for a Tough Test Ahead

This Friday, Tom Izzo’s Spartans welcome No. 3 Michigan for a critical Big Ten clash. Both teams carry strong resumes and high expectations into the rivalry, creating what feels like a genuine toss-up between two contrasting identities in modern college basketball.

While Tom Izzo is all about player development, Dusty May and Michigan have gone the other way — loading up through the transfer portal, and doing it really well.

Since January 9, 1999, Tom Izzo and the Spartans have owned the rivalry, winning 35 times compared to Michigan’s 16. Michigan State has taken the last four meetings as well, and will try to make it five straight on Friday. But with Michigan looking like a legitimate national title contender, that won’t be easy.

Michigan has a top-10 offense in the country, and they’ll face a Michigan State team with a top-10 defense. It doesn’t get much better than that. ESPN has this one pretty much down the middle, giving the Wolverines a slight edge at 53%.

This feels like anyone’s game. Who do you think comes away with the win this time? Let us know in the comments!