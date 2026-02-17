Tom Izzo Issues Clear Statement Over MSU Fans’ Behavior Towards Xavier Booker Before UCLA Game on Tuesday

Tom Izzo is used to asking Michigan State fans for noise, but ahead of Tuesday’s game against UCLA, he’s asking for the exact opposite. A head coach typically wants the home crowd to be as hostile as possible. But Izzo is breaking that rule for one specific player.

This game will also mark Xavier Booker’s return to the Breslin Center after spending two years with Michigan State. Booker chose to go into the transfer portal and join the UCLA Bruins before this season. The 21-year-old will likely be playing in front of a hostile crowd on Tuesday night.

Tom Izzo, however, has appealed to the fans over their behavior during the game. The Michigan State Head Coach has stated that he does not want the fans to create a hostile atmosphere at the Breslin Center for Booker. He shouldered the blame for Booker asking for a transfer on himself and revealed that he remains in contact with the 21-year-old.

Xavier Booker entered College Basketball as a five-star recruit at Michigan State. However, he struggled to get substantial game time over his two years under Tom Izzo, which saw the 21-year-old play just three minutes in last year’s NCAA Tournament for the Spartans.

Booker left Michigan State searching for regular game time, and he has found it with the UCLA Bruins. The 21-year-old is part of the UCLA starting five and has been playing over 20 minutes every game. Booker is contributing 7.2 points per game while also increasing his shooting accuracy to above 50% from open play.

Tom Izzo has reiterated that Booker does not deserve boos from the Michigan State crowd, highlighting that the 21-year-old never created any issues during his time at the college program.

The Michigan State Spartans were enjoying a hugely successful season so far under Tom Izzo, with Jeremy Fears Jr. the standout player during their run. However, losses to Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have seen them drop in National Rankings and in the Big Ten Standings.

Can Tom Izzo Steady the Ship in Time?

The Michigan State Spartans were the talk of the town, ruling the Men’s College Basketball with their dominating performances. However, the last few weeks have not been kind to them. The big margins have disappeared, and losses have also started emerging in matches they are favorites to win.

However, the recent defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers was perhaps their worst performance in a long time. The 21-point defeat is the biggest margin in a loss for Michigan State this season, and the fact it came against an unseeded team like Wisconsin is a cause for worry.

Wisconsin took the game away from Michigan State with its consistency from beyond the arc. The Badgers shot 43% from the three-point line, with their outside shooting accounting for almost 50% of their overall points tally. In fact, in each of their last five games, Michigan State has conceded more three-pointers than they have made.

The Spartans cannot afford to give up so many three-point looks every match, especially when they are struggling to respond similarly. The UCLA Bruins have efficient shooters on their roster, with the team averaging 38.1% from the three-point line.

Tom Izzo would require his players to step up and find consistency from behind the arc while also asking for better perimeter defense and closing down from the key itself, with a half-court press likely to be a workable solution.