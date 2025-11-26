Tom Izzo Sends Clear Message on Hubert Davis, UNC Ahead of Thanksgiving Showdown

Five games into the college basketball season, UNC battled St. Bonaventure in Fort Myers. Both teams entered undefeated, but only North Carolina stayed that way. The Tar Heels pulled away after a close halftime and surged to an 85–70 win. Now, they’re headed into a Thanksgiving Day showdown against Michigan State. But before that matchup, the opposing head coach had something to say!



Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, they’re a different team. They got a hell of a player in Wilson. I do believe he’s every bit as good as they say. And they do have size. They’re 6’10 at the wing, for God’s sake. But they gotta guard us, too. It’ll be a great game. An incredible atmosphere. These kinds of games are what make basketball in November,” Tom Izzo said in his postgame press conference when asked about facing UNC.

Well, that’s a huge compliment. Last season, Michigan State closed out with an impressive 30–7 record. They won the Big Ten regular-season title with a 17–3 performance, marking the 11th time Izzo led the Spartans to a conference title. The team even reached the Elite Eight for the 11th time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even this season, Michigan State is coming in hot. They’re riding high after an 89–56 win over East Carolina, marking their sixth straight win to start the year. It’s their first 6–0 start since the 2020–21 season. Still, Izzo kept it real.

“The culture of our program. It’ll be tested on Thursday (against North Carolina), that’s for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And he’s right. Last season, North Carolina went through a massive rebuild after 11 roster spots opened. They added 11 newcomers, including No. 8 recruit Caleb Wilson, Derek Dixon, and transfers Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar. The new lineup included four new starters and seven new rotation players.

And that makes one of the deepest rosters in the country, which hasn’t slowed down. The team is without Trimble now, as he’s out 6–8 weeks, which could have hurt them. But the complete overhaul had paid off. Though, as Izzo noted, the biggest highlight is Wilson. He has exceeded expectations. He put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 4 steals against Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He also became the first UNC player to score 100+ points in the first five games since Cole Anthony’s 104 in 2019–20. He’s 6’10. Skilled with the ball. Explosive at the rim. Mature beyond his age. That’s why even coaches praise his leadership and unselfishness. But what truly elevates UNC is Hubert Davis’ leadership. And the execution is visible on the court.

The UNC team Izzo once knew relied heavily on ball-dominant guard play. But this season’s Tar Heels are searching for open looks. Even in the opener, they recorded 23 assists, a number the last roster reached only once last season.

“To have 23 assists in the first game of the year just shows how unselfish guys are. There aren’t any personal agendas on the team. We’re just playing the hot hand,” senior guard Seth Trimble said after the win versus Central Arkansas. They now have improved ball movement, better spacing, and added height on the defensive end. That was clear in their first game of the season, a 94–54 win over Central Arkansas. Even after six wins, they aren’t slowing down!

ADVERTISEMENT

UNC has surged in the collegiate rankings

Entering this season, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope returned only six players. He leaned heavily on the transfer portal, but the rebuild hasn’t clicked. But UNC is an exception. Despite replacing 11 players, the team is moving at a faster, sharper pace. They’re back-and even better.

Imago Oct 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That’s why the AP Top 25 moved UNC from No. 18 to No. 16 despite the team not playing a game this past week. The rebuild worked. They’re 6–0 for the first time since the 2016–17 season. They’re powered by towering post duo Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, who each recorded double-doubles in Tuesday’s win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roster is taller, deeper, more experienced, and more dangerous heading into December. They’re shaping up to be a legitimate March contender-especially if Wilson keeps climbing. But Michigan State is no less dangerous. So yes, this Thanksgiving matchup could feel like a preview of March Madness. What do you think-who’s taking the win?