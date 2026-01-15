Tommy Lloyd’s Gamble Pays Off as No. 1 Arizona Finds Its Edge vs. Rival ASU

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats came back to a packed and noisy McKale Memorial Center after their latest win over TCU. This time, they faced their biggest rivals in ASU. Fans wanted a full demolition, and while it was not that level of dominance, Tommy Lloyd’s group still took care of business. They got there only after the head coach made a bold in-game gamble that changed everything.

Arizona has been blowing teams out all season on its way to a 17-0 start, including an 11-game run of double-digit wins. That did not happen on Wednesday. The Wildcats were barely in double-digit territory for more than a minute and a half, and the win came only after Tommy Lloyd gambled on Jaden Bradley, who was in foul trouble.

“He’s so important to us. Do I play him with three fouls to start the half? Because if he picks up one, you’re probably sitting him for a long stretch. We decided we trust him because we do trust him, and we went out there and he proved himself right,” Tommy Lloyd said about playing Jaden Bradley.

He continued, “More than anything, he’s a winner and has a ton of belief in himself. The beautiful thing about JB is it’s never about him. It’s always about the team, his teammates. I appreciate what he brings to the team, and I appreciate him being able to handle, with poise and professionalism, in a tough foul situation.”

Starter Jaden Bradley, now in his third season with the Wildcats, picked up three fouls in the first half and was in serious danger of fouling out. Despite that, coach Tommy Lloyd chose to keep his senior guard on the floor, and it paid off.

With 32.1 seconds left, Arizona led 85–82, and the game was still up for grabs. But up stepped Bradley, who has been clutch all year, and he hit a mid-range dagger with 27 seconds to go. That was the game. It put the contest out of reach for the Sun Devils, and the Wildcats won 89–82.

Being the No. 1 team in the country means Arizona gets everyone’s best shot. In the Big 12, even the so-called “easier games” come with adversity, and the matchup with Arizona State was no different. Tommy Lloyd’s side dominated the paint, outrebounding Arizona State 39–28 and pouring in 46 points inside compared to the Sun Devils’ 22.

While Arizona dominated most aspects of the game, there was one area where they were clearly outplayed by the Sun Devils, and it effectively kept the game close. It was three-point shooting. The Wildcats hit just four threes, while the Sun Devils knocked down 11.

The road to the Big Dance gets shorter every day, and the competition will only get tougher. Tommy Lloyd knows it, and he is not getting complacent despite Arizona being ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Arizona’s strong start doesn’t sway Tommy Lloyd’s caution

For the seventh time in program history, the Wildcats have opened a season with 17 straight wins. Tommy Lloyd would love to deliver Arizona its second national championship, but he knows the Big Dance will not be easy. For now, the focus is on winning the Big 12 title and going deeper than last season’s Sweet 16 finish, and Lloyd is not getting complacent.

“This team has been really strong at being in the moment and being process-oriented,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Those are the things that we’re trying to focus on. We’re not getting enamored with the results or obsessed with outcomes. We’re digging into processes because we understand that doing the process right — more than your opponents — usually allows the outcome to come out in your favor. We’re really keeping it simple and just staying in the moment and enjoying being with each other and enjoying the journey.”

The Wildcats now head to Orlando, Florida, to face the UCF Knights. Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka, and Jaden Bradley will be in the spotlight again as Arizona looks to keep its run going. ESPN gives them an 80.8% chance to win, and on paper, that makes sense.

But road trips in college hoops can get tricky fast, so you never know!