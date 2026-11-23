One team, two generational talents, one draft slot. The prediction game is in full swing for the No. 1 pick between JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo. With the Toronto Tempo having secured the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, WNBA broadcaster Robin Lundberg has predicted the impact that both NCAA stars will have on the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Watkins has returned after spending nearly 600 days away from the court, recovering from a devastating ACL injury. Hidalgo continues to lead a dominant Notre Dame. The difference? After five games, the Fighting Irish are undefeated, while the Trojans have a 4-1 record. Their only loss came against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think one of the issues with USC is that they’re too talented to be struggling in some of these games because it’s not JuJu by herself,” Lundberg said on his YouTube channel. “She’s got other number one recruits on her team…Hannah has been around a minute and obviously didn’t have to deal with the injury.”

The Trojans have three of the last four No. 1 recruits in the country. They had Watkins in 2023, Jazzy Davidson in 2025, and Saniyah Hall in 2026. Despite that, they lost 87-85 against the Gamecocks. But the struggles go beyond the loss to the Gamecocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Watkins’ and Hidalgo’s potential draft declarations have become the bigger story now. Watkins has one more year of eligibility and can come back next year if she chooses to. She is yet to make her decision about declaring for the draft.

While many consider Watkins the obvious No. 1 pick if she entered the draft, Hidalgo has expressed her desire to be the No. 1 pick. This clash between the consensus view and Hidalgo’s ambition has fueled an already heated comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Watkins and Hannah Halo comparisons are great for both of them. It’s nice to see players not being compared to Caitlin Clark or [being told] this is the next Caitlin Clark. Eventually, that well runs dry,” he said. “This is the kind of thing that sports are built on. Two players who could be entering the draft at the same time.”

Lundberg was responding to recent media conversations. Minutes earlier, he had criticized Cari Champion’s remarks on the Flagrant and Funny podcast. Alluding to Kelsey Mitchell’s free agency, the former ESPN host said that the Fever star was “arguably a better player” than Caitlin Clark. For Lundberg, it was “disingenuous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I said, people will boost Kelsey Mitchell to take down Caitlin, or they’ve been trying to find the next Caitlin because they don’t want Caitlin to be popular, whatever, but it’s not really about the other player. In this case, it would be a real comparison between two players at the same arc of their career, on the same tier at the same time. So, I think that would be great for the league,” Lundberg added.

Comparison in any sport is nothing new. It has existed as long as sport itself. However, it is also true that when a player is called “the next” star, living in a larger-than-life shadow, such comparisons can overshadow her own game. But comparing two players who have entered the same draft has proven profitable for the league. Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark is a case in point. Their rivalry has attracted record attendance and drawn record viewership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I could pick one scenario that’s best for the WNBA’s continued growth, it would be Hannah and JuJu entering at the same time and being picks one and two so they could be compared as rookies next WNBA season. Fresh off of the tournament, because that turnaround is so quick from NCAA women’s basketball to the WNBA. They could be compared because so often this stuff is disingenuous,” Lundberg concluded.

The comparison has already started between Watkins and Hidalgo, especially after the latter said that she wanted to be the No. 1 pick. If they enter the same draft, the race for Rookie of the Year and their rivalry beyond it could draw more viewership.