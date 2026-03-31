“Took A Shot From God”: NFL Legend Reacts Bluntly to Cayden Boozer’s Ill-Fated Turnover

Cayden Boozer’s game-defining turnover in the Elite Eight didn’t just cost Duke a trip to the Final Four; it drew a blunt reaction from one of the NFL’s most outspoken legends

Cayden Boozer had the ball as Duke led with only seconds to spare. But the freshman couldn’t handle the pressure from the UConn players, and the guard ended up losing possession to Braylon Mullins. Mullins passed it to Alex Karaban, who returned the ball quickly, and Mullins’ 35-foot three-pointer sank all of Duke’s hopes of another Final Four.

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NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe reacted to the entire play, and while he gave his opinion on how Cayden could have played the possession better, the 57-year-old also acknowledged the absurdity of Mullins’ game-winning shot.

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Shannon said, “I understand it took a shot from God… That’s what it took. Bro had missed every three he had taken. And then, he banged that one from 35. Nothing but net.”

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Mullins had gone 0-of-4 before the 35-foot three-pointer, and still found enough heart to shoot the rock from beyond the logo with the game on the line. Even though Cayden lost possession leading to the play, the chances of Mullins converting that 35-foot attempt would be low.

In fact, replaying the entire last minute a million times would make it difficult to replicate the exact same outcome. Alex Karaban also found the net from behind the arc for the first time in the game to push UConn into the lead before Cameron Boozer brought it back for Duke.

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And then, Dan Hurley had, in fact, instructed his UConn players to foul if they failed to influence the inbound. However, it was also uncertain whether UConn could even get the ball from Cayden in the first place. And what followed can be best described as a Hail Mary effort from Mullins.

Cayden is a freshman and will learn from this going into next year, when he will probably take on a more prominent role for Duke under Jon Scheyer.

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Sometimes, a Hail Mary can prove to be someone’s saving grace. For Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies, Mullins’ shot did exactly that. With UConn entering another Final Four, Dan Hurley is entering some uncomfortable conversations about the best coaches in men’s college basketball right now.

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Dan Hurley’s tryst with the basketball greats continues

Men’s college basketball has had some pioneering coaches. From John Wooden to Coach K, the greats have come, established dynasties, and etched their names in college basketball history. This year’s Eastern bracket in the NCAA Tournament, perhaps, fielded an ensemble that would put most to shame.

Rick Pitino and his St. John’s had a miracle run, Jon Scheyer and his Duke were the favorites, Tom Izzo and his Michigan State team were a benchmark throughout the season, and Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks were billed as dark horses, especially with a talent like Darryn Peterson among their ranks.

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And as the dust settles, it is Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies that stand tall as survivors of the bloodbath in the East. The 53-year-old’s courtside antics and behavior often undermine his coaching ability, with many viewing him as a loud coach on the sidelines whose personality can cost his team.

However, his outbursts also highlight his passion for the game and love for the sport, as he leaves no stone unturned to help his team grab the desired result. And people are finally noticing his coaching ability.

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If you look past his outbursts, you can see a coach imbued with the coaching nous to breed success. And success he has bred at UConn. Winning successive National Championships in 2023 and 2024, Dan Hurley has now taken the Huskies to three Final Fours in the last four years.

As programs struggle for glory in a sport as competitive as men’s college basketball, Dan Hurley is establishing a dynasty and championing the art of consistent success in Connecticut. The 53-year-old’s play call freed up an open Alex Karaban, who sank his first three late in the game to give UConn the lead.

And while the Huskies won over Duke thanks to a Hail Mary, Hurley had instructed his players on the floor what to do if they couldn’t get the ball back in time. Losing just one game over four years so far in the National Championship sounds absurd in men’s college basketball. But that is exactly what Hurley has achieved at UConn.

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And maybe, people should start looking past the show on the sidelines and focus on what his teams are delivering on the floor.