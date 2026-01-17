Top Recruit Olivia Vukosa Gives a Glimpse Into Her Role With Sarah Strong Next Season

While the UConn Huskies have consistently dominated the collegiate basketball circuit, you might be wondering what their success formula is. While there’s no specific template, smart recruiting and scouting have been their backbone lately. Their strategy was also on display last year, when the Huskies smartly landed top-ranked recruit Olivia Vukosa, despite the latter getting offers from other powerhouses such as LSU and Texas. Ahead of her freshman season next year, Vukosa reflected briefly on how she wants to help the team and complement her role with forward Sarah Strong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Strong has been the talisman for the Huskies this season, complementing her offense perfectly while maintaining the defensive tempo. The Huskies’ sophomore currently leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, which speaks volumes to her versatility. However, with an intense, physical center like Vukosa, next season can allow Strong to emphasize her shooting and offensive prowess more. In her detailed interview with Storrs Central after her double-double at the Hoophall Classic, Vukosa shed light on her role with Strong.

“I think it will open her up,” she said. “I know sometimes she has to bring it out and also lead the floor. And I think by me getting there, she’ll be able to work outside a little more, which I think, from what I’ve seen, she can do amazingly. I’m just excited for that pick-and-roll with her,” the Huskies recruit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vukosa committed to the Huskies last November after an official visit in October. A 6’4 center, she was ranked third among the recruits by ESPN. Hailing from Croatia, the Huskies recruit brings a lot to the table. Gifted physicality, skilled rebounding, and solid defense are her major skill sets.

Paired with four-star Serbian guard Jovana Popovic, top-three recruit Olivia Vukosa gives UConn another exciting piece to build around. Vukosa’s size and versatility in the frontcourt should help balance the Huskies’ offense moving forward, easing at least some of the load on Sarah Strong and allowing her to play with considerable freedom. Along with Popovic’s playmaking and international experience, the duo adds depth and flexibility to a roster that continues to take shape around its young star.

Imago Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) runs up court during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Playing for a top-tier program like the UConn Huskies can be pressurizing. But this stint can also positively impact Olivia Vukosa’s performance. The Huskies and head coach Auriemma have been experts at enhancing the skill set of the freshmen. The Croatian will arrive at the Huskies from a high school that produced Sue Bird, and thereby, Vukosa will aspire to follow a similar path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How Can Olivia Vukosa Fit With the UConn Huskies Next Season?

Olivia Vukosa’s addition to the squad, with two centers already on the roster, can pose a dilemma for head coach Geno Auriemma. So the question is: how does Vukosa fit into the roster and, eventually, the playing five? For Vukosa, it won’t be easy, and she will have to prove her skill set and prowess to Auriemma.

The Croatian can expect the trust of Auriemma as she settles in her freshman year. But if things go south on the court for Vukosa, Auriemma also won’t shy away from taking the repercussions. The Huskies’ head coach hasn’t deployed his centers as often this season, with Sarah Strong doing much of the work. While Jana El Alfy has averaged 11 minutes per game in the season, Gandy Malou-Mamel has just 2 minutes. With Vukosa’s arrival, it will be a challenge to know how he shapes his tactics.

Geno Auriemma, however, is a big fan of Vukosa’s skill set. “She’s a big kid who can move, she has skills, she’s smart, ” Auriemma said after the Croatian’s commitment. “She works really hard at both ends of the floor. She comes from a great program. I think she’s the kind of basketball big kid that the game demands today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With such anticipation around her and the promise she brings to the Huskies courtesy of her high school performances, it would be interesting to see if she can deliver on it for Huskies fans. What are your thoughts?