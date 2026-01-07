Top Takeaways From Tuesday’s Chaotic College Basketball Action

College Basketball on Tuesday was pure cinema. The controversy around Darryn Peterson and his injury continued as the Jayhawks managed to sneak a win in overtime against TCU. Auburn suffered through an anticlimax as their buzzer-beater against Texas AM was waived off. Penn State could complete its upset against Michigan due to a final possession blunder. Let’s dive into the entertaining and chaotic day of action.

Darryn Peterson Pushes Through Injury as Kansas Fends Off TCU in OT

After trailing by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, the Jayhawks had pulled it to within six points with 2:22 to play. In such a crucial moment, an on-fire Peterson was removed from the game after his request, which led to a Kansas turnover. However, he was subbed right back in with just 5 seconds to go while trailing 84-87. The move paid off.

Peterson drew a foul on a 3-pointer attempt with just one second left in regulation. He sank all three free throws to send Kansas into overtime against TCU. After erasing a nine-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining, Kansas went on win 104-100 in overtime. Surprisingly, Peterson did not play during the additional period, leading many to wonder if the stellar talent was on a minutes restriction due to the various injuries he has incurred this season. However, Bill Self explained that it was not the case.

USA Today via Reuters Mandatory Credits: Jeff Lange | USA TODAY NETWORK

“He started cramping again…. For five seconds (at the end of regulation), he could suck it up, but after he made the free throws, he said, ‘Okay, get me out,'” Self said after the game. Peterson still finished the game with 32 points and six rebounds. That was the best point tally by a Kansas freshman in the last decade.

Clock Controversy Erupts After Auburn Buzzer-Beater Is Waved Off

Auburn vs Texas A&M was a game filled with violent point swings. The match was ultimately decided in the final 0.6 seconds with the scoreline reading 90-88 to Texas A&M. The ball went to Keshawn Murphy for a Hail Mary buzzer beater from the deep. And Murphy got it off. It seemed the ball hung in the air forever as the entire Neville Arena collectively held its breath.

It was in! The bench exploded on the court as the crowd cheered for the home team. In a major twist in the tale, the referees waved the buzzer beater, citing that the clock ran out before Murphy shot the ball. After a lengthy video review, it was determined that Murphy did not get the shot off in time, and Auburn ultimately fell to the Aggies.

Coach Steven Pearl was pleading with the referees to re-watch the clip and even delayed his post-game conference. “Per AU Athletics, Steven Pearl’s postgame press conference is delayed because the Tigers are on the phone with the SEC league office. Presumably protesting the end of the ballgame. @abc3340” wrote Johnny Congdon.

“I don’t have a clear understanding still, so I’ve still got to gather more information and get an understanding, as far as what their determination was,” Pearl said after finally arriving. “It looked like the ball was out of his (Murphy) hands on the red light, on the scoreboard that we were looking at. But I would imagine that they had a different angle that they were looking at to determine that the ball wasn’t out of his hands.”

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan’s post-game interview was affected by the agitating fans in the background. However, he argued that the game should’ve ended before the buzzer beater, citing a clock malfunction before the intentional freethrow miss from Pop Isaacs earlier.

Penn State’s Late Blunder Lets No.2 Michigan Off the Hook

“All glory is fleeting, as you guys have heard me say,” Michigan coach Dusty May said after their 96-66 win over then-No. 24 USC. The Wolverines were reminded of the quote against Penn State. Michigan had the lead the majority of the time, but the Lions fought back to pull within a point in the final seconds.

Penn State had the ball with 20 seconds on the clock to take the lead when Freddie Dilione V missed a mid-range jumper, and Aday Mara pulled down the rebound. The Nittany Lions instantly fouled him. He missed the first but scored the second to make it 74-72 with 15.1 left. After mapping out their final play in the timeout, they came out to complete the upset against the AP No.2 team.

Freddie Dilione held the ball to start the play. The fans looked at some movement around the paint or perimeter, or for Dillione to dribble past his defender. None of that happened. Dillione dribbled around 30 feet away. Elli Rice came over, presumably to set a screen, but he just walked off on the other side, and Michigan easily switched. Dillione held the ball until the final seconds and had to attempt a deep fade-away 3-pointer to Nimari Burnett. It hit off the back iron.

“I thought they played a smart, disciplined game, and they capitalized on the mistakes that we made,” Dusty May said after the game. “So, to get out of here, much like another league game, we’re very fortunate to get out of here, finding a way to win.” Penn State missed a golden opportunity to beat one of the top teams in the country and dent their unbeaten record.

Kingston Flemings Carries Houston Past Texas Tech

Freshman Kingston Flemings showed the world why he is a projected first-round lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Texas Tech led by 2 points with 2:11 to go, and Flemings decided to take over. First, he walked to the top of the key and casually shot a three-pointer to get going. After LeJuan Watts equalised with a freethrow, Flemings just blew by Jaylen Petty for a mid-range jumper.

Milos Uzan missed his freethrow and Chris Cenac made only one of the two to stretch the lead to 3 points. Flemings was on the ball yet again and crossed over for another three-pointer over Petty for the 6-point lead. For the icing on the cake, Flemings drained one out of his two free throws.

Flemings finished with 23 points and 5 assists as No. 7 Houston rallied in the second half for a 69-65 win over No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. Emanuel Sharp scored 17, and Joseph Tugler and Chris Cenac each had double-doubles. Tugler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Cenac had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

No.19 Iowa Hawkeyes Suffer Shock Defeat To Minnesota

The Hawkeyes just can’t crack the road test. After a statement home win over UCLA, the Hawkeyes were floored by the Minnesota Gophers. The Hawkeyes came into the game with the Big Ten’s top defense, allowing just 60.1 points per game, while the Gophers’ offense was next to last in the conference. However, it was the Gophers pressing the accelerator, leading 91% of the time. Iowa staged a comeback, with Bennet Stirtz’s three-pointer bringing them within a point. It was too late as Minnesota closed out the game 70-67.

Cameron Boozer Guides Duke’s Comeback Against No.20 Louisville

The first half against No.6 Duke was some of the best basketball Pat Kelsey’s Louisville has played this season. They obtained a 47-38 lead at the break after they limited the Blue Devils to just 36.4% (12 for 33) from the field and 29.4% (5 for 17) from 3. The Cardinals used the arc to their advantage, as they scored six triples in the first 10 minutes. However, Jon Scheyer and Cameron Boozer just dominated the second.

Cameron Boozer finished with 27 points, which included 7 during a 16-6 run early in the second half. Isaiah Evans added 23 as Duke shot 71% after the break to rally past Louisville 84-73. Duke also outperformed the Cards by 10 at the charity stripe, where it got 19 points on 28 attempts, 16 of which came courtesy of 11 fouls drawn after the break. “Very, very disappointed,” Pat Kelsey said. “The crowd was amazing; the atmosphere was ridiculous. (I’m) just very, very disappointed with our performance in the second half.” Duke once again showed why they are touted to be a National Championship contender.