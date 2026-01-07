Top 10 International Stars to Watch in Women’s College Basketball This Season

The NCAA women’s basketball scene has become more and more global, and the 2025–26 season is likely the most international in the sport’s history. This winter, a new group of international players has taken center stage as established stars move up to the WNBA. These ten athletes have elite-level experience, a wide range of skills, and competitive backgrounds that will change the way college teams are put together. They are ready to make an impact right away at programs that range from defending national champions to rising powerhouses, from the paint to the perimeter. Their presence shows that college basketball is becoming a truly international sport, where talent goes beyond borders, and excellence knows no geographic limits.

1. Toby Fournier (Duke)–Forward

Country: Canada

Class: Sophomore

The Toronto native made an immediate impact, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors and first-team all-league recognition. Even though she only played 27.5 minutes off the bench, Fournier led Duke in scoring and field goal percentage and tied for second in rebounds, showing her efficiency. Her great play helped the Blue Devils reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2013, making her one of the most promising international players in college basketball.

Fournier is still getting better as a sophomore. She averages 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and shoots 53.7% from the field. The Blue Devils are still the ACC favorites, and Fournier’s consistent greatness, as she scored 20 points in Duke’s recent 82-68 win over Notre Dame, shows why she is one of the best international stars changing women’s college basketball this season.

2. Madina Okot (South Carolina)–Center

Country: Kenya

Class: Senior (Transfer)

Okot transferred to South Carolina for her senior year after dominating at Mississippi State, where she led the SEC in field goal percentage. She has since become a game-changer. The 6-foot-6 center is averaging an impressive double-double with 15.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Her size and elite efficiency make her the backbone of the Gamecocks’ defense. It was hard to fill Kamilla Cardoso’s spot inside, but Okot has done a great job, punishing opponents in the paint and controlling the glass on both ends of the floor.

There is no doubt that she has made a difference, as shown by her career-high 27 points in South Carolina’s 105-43 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Okot is still getting used to her new surroundings, but she is comfortable enough in her role as the team’s interior anchor to give it a seven out of ten. She is one of the most impressive international players changing women’s college basketball this season because of her size, efficiency, and defensive skills.

3. Cassandre Prosper (Notre Dame) – Guard

Country: Canada

Class: Senior

Prosper has become Notre Dame’s breakout scoring wing after getting over injuries early in his career. She works well with Hannah Hidalgo, who makes plays. Her 16.4 points per game average shows her flexibility, which makes it hard for other teams to match up with her. She was named USBWA National Team of the Week in December 2025 after scoring 44 points in two games, making her one of the most exciting international prospects of the season.

Prosper is still a key part of the Fighting Irish’s offense as they get ready for their next game against Boston College. Even though her team lost to Duke on January 4, she still had a big impact, scoring 15 points.

4. Jana El Alfy (UConn) – Center

Country: Egypt

Class: Sophomore

Jana El-Alfy made history in January 2023 when she became the first Egyptian player to join the UConn Huskies. She missed her freshman year because of an Achilles injury, but in 2024-25 she played in 40 games and was a solid contributor. El-Alfy is now completely healthy and has become UConn’s emotional and physical leader, holding down the post defense and interior presence.

El-Alfy is still known as a defensive anchor this season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. Her last few games show that she is becoming more consistent. She scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds against St. John’s, then 8 points and 4 rebounds against UCLA. El-Alfy is a key part of UConn’s championship hopes and shows the kind of international talent that is changing women’s college basketball.

5. Syla Swords (Michigan)–Guard

Country: Canada

Class: Sophomore

Syla Swords has been the main player on Michigan’s offense since a breakout summer in 2024. As she starts her second year in Ann Arbor, the big guard keeps up her momentum. She leads the Wolverines with 14.3 points per game. She has been a big part of the team’s success in the Big Ten this year because she is a great playmaker and isn’t afraid to take big shots.

Swords stands out because she is taller than most players and has good court vision. She averages 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists along with her scoring. Her chemistry with Michigan’s frontcourt has become a key strength, creating offensive mismatches and team unity that make the Wolverines stand out in a tough conference.

6. Kate Koval (LSU)–Center

Country: Ukraine

Class: Sophomore

One of the biggest moves of the 2025 offseason was Kate Koval’s move from Notre Dame to LSU. The 6-foot-5 forward is great at protecting the rim and dominating the inside. She averaged 1.7 blocks per game as a freshman at Notre Dame. Koval is now a sophomore with the No. 5 Tigers, and she has fit right in with LSU’s power-forward rotation and defensive scheme.

In LSU’s 109-41 win over Alabama State, Koval showed how important she was by scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She made 8 of 15 shots from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and she also drew a team-high nine fouls. This was her seventh career double-double and fifth of the season. It made Koval a key international player who is helping LSU’s championship hopes.

7. Blanca Quiñonez (UConn) – Forward

Country: Ecuador 🇪🇨

Class: Freshman

Blanca Quiñonez was the first player from South America to play for UConn. She came with a lot of professional experience in Italy’s Serie A1. She is a freshman, which is rare in college basketball, but her maturity and high basketball IQ have earned her a lot of playing time in Geno Auriemma’s famous rotation.

This season, Quiñonez has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week five times. She is averaging 10.5 points per game and has a great shooting split of .584/.577/.833.

8. Agot Makeer (South Carolina)–Guard

Country: Canada

Class: Freshman

Agot Makeer is a 6-foot-1 guard who is a top-10 recruit in the class of 2025. Dawn Staley says She has an “unlimited ceiling.” Makeer missed a month because of concussion protocol, but she came back for South Carolina’s 96-55 win over Providence on December 28, 2025.

Makeer got her first college double-double in her comeback game, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. She had a hard time at first, but she showed her elite potential by dominating the third quarter with seven points and six rebounds. This showed the star power that makes her one of the most promising international prospects in women’s college basketball.

9. Lara Somfai (Stanford)–Forward

Country: Australia

Class: Freshman

Lara Somfai is a 5-star recruit from IMG Academy. She is the perfect example of a modern Stanford big because she can stretch the floor, make passes, and play in the high post. Her elite skills have easily carried over to college, where she has been recognized as one of the best international freshmen in the country.

Somfai won her third ACC Rookie of the Week award of the season on December 29 after a strong game against Cornell. She scored nine points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, the most by a Stanford freshman since Kaylee Johnson’s 22-rebound game in 2014. This made Somfai an international talent who can change the game.

10. Clara Silva (TCU) – Center

Country: Portugal

Class: Sophomore

At 6’7″, Silva is a real “unicorn” prospect because she can protect the rim like a pro and pass like a guard. After a great first year at Kentucky, she moved to TCU this offseason to join a team with Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Miles, making her a key player in the Horned Frogs’ quest for a championship.

Silva has been a big surprise in the Big 12. She scores an average of 10.3 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds while shooting 63.9% from the field. She is one of the few international women’s college basketball players with a rare combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ.