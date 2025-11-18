Top-30 Basketball Prospect Chris Washington Jr. Reopens Recruitment After Leaving Alabama

“Committed ❤️🤍 let’s work Bama Nation, go Roll Tide 🐘.” With that message, Christopher Washington Jr. announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward — ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in Tennessee, the No. 18 small forward in the 2026 class, and a top-30 recruit overall — became Nate Oats’ first official commit of the 2026 cycle. But things didn’t end nicely between the two…

With just two days left in the early signing period for basketball recruits, the four-star prospect decided to decommit from the Crimson Tide on Monday, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Before choosing Alabama, Christopher Washington Jr. held offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri, as well as Villanova, Michigan, Louisville, Illinois, Clemson, Florida State, and Cincinnati, and several others.

While it’s still unclear where the talented forward will land next, the clock is ticking. With only two days left in the early signing period, a decision could come very soon. If he chooses not to sign now, he’ll have to wait until April to make his next move.

His decision leaves coach Nate Oats in a tough spot. The Crimson Tide are now down to just one commit in the 2026 class — 4-star small forward Tarris Bouie from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. With Washington backing out, Alabama’s 2026 class has taken a big hit, dropping all the way to No. 57 in the 247Sports Composite rankings after sitting inside the top 25 for weeks.

But more than the rankings, it’s the skillset that Christopher Washington Jr. would have brought to Nate Oats’ side that really hurts. Jamie Shaw of On3, who evaluated Washington on the Under Armour Circuit, described him as having “a great frame with length and athletic fluidity” and called him “an active rebounder.” He also noted that Washington will need to keep developing his ball skills and extend his shooting range as he grows.

Washington himself had even compared his game to another former Crimson Tide star who shares many similarities with him and is now shining in the NBA: Brandon Miller. “I feel like I fit their system perfectly,” he said. “I feel like we (him and Miller) have the same game, a lot. (Alabama) is getting a dog, somebody that’s going to play hard and do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Unfortunately, that dream move was never really going to pan out. Nate Oats had reportedly shifted his focus to a different forward, which likely pushed Washington Jr to decommit.

Why Christopher Washington Jr. Decommitted From Alabama

Rumors have been flying on social media about why Washington backed out of his pledge to Alabama. Many believe Nate Oats and his staff are closing in on another four-star recruit, Qayden Samuels. A top-20 player in the 2026 class, Samuels has the athleticism and shooting to step right into the spot Washington would’ve filled. But the word is that Oats has his eye on an even bigger name!

According to Sports Illustrated, Alabama is now chasing one of the biggest names in the 2026 class: five-star guard Caleb Holt. The 6-foot-5 phenom, originally from Huntsville, is near the very top of the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board. He made his second visit to Tuscaloosa this fall, and even though he isn’t expected to commit until the fall, Alabama is said to be in a great position with the elite prospect.

Holt started his high school career at Buckhorn before moving to the nationally known Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — a program consistently stacked with elite talent. Heading into his senior year, Prolific Prep sits at No. 1 in the nation according to MaxPreps, and Holt has only added to that powerhouse reputation. He’s also gained valuable experience with Team USA Basketball, suiting up for both the U17 and U19 squads.

Losing a prospect like Christopher Washington Jr. is never ideal, but if Alabama can close the deal on both Qayden Samuels and Caleb Holt, it would soften the blow in a big way. If coach Oats is able to land them both, he’ll be sleeping very comfortably knowing the future in Tuscaloosa is in elite hands.