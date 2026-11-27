Baylor’s frontcourt plans for the future have taken an unexpected turn. The Bears will have to revisit their recruiting plans for the 2027 class after Ogechi Okeke decided to step away from her commitment, leaving the highly regarded prospect’s future wide open.

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The Missouri City, Texas, native has reopened her recruitment after previously choosing Baylor. Okeke confirmed the development to Rivals, with the news also surfacing through an Instagram post shared by college basketball reporter Talia Goodman. Her decision puts several prominent programs back in the picture, including those that had pursued her before she committed to the Bears.

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At 6-foot-4, Okeke has already built an impressive resume at Hightower High School in Fort Bend ISD. Her impact was particularly evident during the Hurricanes’ run to the UIL Class 6A Division II state championship game last season. She finished the title contest with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while her overall numbers for the junior season stood at 18 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The forward’s growing reputation has also earned her a place on the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List, announced Wednesday morning.

Baylor had plenty of reasons to be excited about Okeke’s arrival. Head coach Nicki Collen had previously described the forward as someone capable of making her presence felt in multiple areas of the game.

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“Ogechi is a high-energy, highly athletic, rim-running, rim-protecting forward/center,” Collen had said in a release. “She is elite on the low block… she can defend every position on the floor and rebound at an elite level.”

With Okeke now reconsidering her college destination, Baylor’s attention will inevitably turn toward the pieces already available to Collen. The Bears, fortunately, have another big addition in Kate Koval, who joined the program after leaving LSU following Kim Mulkey’s decision to bring in a Russian player.

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Collen was particularly encouraged by what the Ukrainian center could bring to the team, especially around the basket. “She has played at an elite level over the last two seasons and has shown the consistent ability to score around the rim and protect the rim,” the Bears HC had said of Koval’s addition to the squad.

Koval’s numbers suggest she has settled in well at Baylor. After averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with LSU last season, she has produced 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks through Baylor’s first seven games this season.

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The possibility of pairing Koval with Okeke would have given the Bears another intriguing frontcourt option heading into the future. That combination, however, is now off the table for the time being. With Okeke back on the recruiting market, Baylor will have to adjust its plans while the 2027 prospect weighs her next move.