Shea Ralph just beat Geno Auriemma in a recruiting battle. Despite the coach’s legendary status, legacy alone isn’t enough to win every top prospect’s trust, and lately, the Huskies have had to watch some of their biggest targets take their talents elsewhere. Now, they’ve lost a race to a familiar face.

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Haylen Ayers, ESPN’s No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2027, has chosen Vanderbilt over UConn. The decision gives head coach Shea Ralph a major recruiting win over Auriemma, her former coach and adds to the Huskies’ disappointment.

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“home sweet home ⚓️⬇️,” Ayers posted on Instagram, officially committing to the Commodores.

The 6-foot guard narrowed her decision to UConn and Vanderbilt, having previously considered Duke, Texas, and Kentucky. There’s also a personal connection beyond the guard being from the state.

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Ayers’ mother, Ashley McElhiney Ayers, played for Vanderbilt from 1999 to 2003, averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 assists during her career. The young Ayers is now following in her mother’s footsteps, something she considered in her decision.

Ayers is already an accomplished player. She earned Tennessee Division II-A Miss Basketball thrice, as well as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024-25 and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

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“I’m incredibly excited to join the Vanderbilt family, carry on a family tradition with my mom and be part of a program with such a strong legacy of great players,” Haylen Ayers said via ESPN.

“Being able to stay close to home while representing a school like Vanderbilt makes this opportunity even more special. I know there’s a lot of hard work ahead, and I can’t wait to get started. This is just the beginning. Anchor Down!”

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For Ralph, this commitment carries a lot of significance. The Vanderbilt coach played under Auriemma at UConn from 1996 to 2001, helping the Huskies win the 2000 national championship. She then returned to Storrs in 2008 to serve as an assistant, before leaving for the head job at Vanderbilt in 2021.

Ayers’ recruitment marks the first major win on this front over her former coach, taking a highly touted player away from UConn and Auriemma.

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Auriemma and UConn Face More Recruiting Setbacks but Still Have Elite Prospects in Sight

To make things worse for the Huskies, Ayers isn’t the only top recruit they have missed out on. Earlier, they missed out on No. 1-ranked Kaleena Smith, who narrowed her choices to USC, UCLA, and Arizona State, leaving the Huskies out of the running. The California guard had attracted more than 20 reported D-1 scholarship offers.

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UConn had tried hard to bring Smith to Storrs. She made an unofficial visit in January 2025, while coaches Chris Dailey and Morgan Valley went to California for an in-home visit in September. She also came back for an official visit during the November 6-8 weekend, attending the Iowa game with Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Huskies are going to stay empty-handed. UConn’s attention will now turn towards the two remaining top prospects, with Wilson-Manyacka chief among them. Ranked No. 2 by ESPN, she has UConn in her final five next to Maryland, Duke, LSU, and UCLA. The Huskies have already made an in-home visit.

She has the credentials to back the attention. She helped Team USA win the gold medal at the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup this year, averaging 12.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game and earning MVP honors.

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Another name to watch is Hungarian center Kinga Josepovits. The 6’5″ prospect took an official visit to UConn in late October, with reports linking her to visits to Duke and Vanderbilt. While her recruitment picture is less clear, she could offer the Huskies an important frontcourt piece.

So far, UConn has landed one top-10 recruit, with No. 9 Sydney Savoury signing with them earlier this month.

The Ayers decision could create an intriguing storyline on the court, too. UConn and Vanderbilt are scheduled to begin the 2027-28 season with a home-and-home series, with UConn hosting Vanderbilt. Then, in 2028-29, the Commodores will host UConn in Nashville.

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By then, Ayers will likely be wearing Vanderbilt colors against a program that pursued her till the end of her recruitment. For now, the commitment is a significant addition to Vanderbilt’s class, and another reminder that Auriemma’s name and UConn’s star-studded history don’t guarantee them every top recruit.