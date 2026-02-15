Tragedy Strikes BYU Locker Room as AJ Dybantsa’s Teammate Makes Career-Ending Announcement

The BYU Cougars have snapped their four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Big 12 opponents. However, as teams start preparing for March Madness, AJ Dybantsa & co. have been dealt a major injury blow.

The BYU Cougars will be without Richie Saunders for their game against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats and beyond.

Senior guard Richie Saunders has revealed he has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. Since Saunders is in his senior year and has played 25 times this season for the BYU Cougars, this marks the end of his college basketball career.

The 24-year-old suffered a lower leg injury in the very first minute against the Colorado Buffaloes and went straight into the locker room. It has now been revealed to be a torn ACL, cutting short his final year in College Basketball.

This is a developing story…

