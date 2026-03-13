Travis Steele Waits Around the Biggest NCAA Question After Miami Loses First Game of the Season

In what world would a team that went unbeaten through all 31 games of an entire regular season find itself in doubt of making the NCAA Tournament? Welcome to Travis Steele’s world. Leading the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks through a flawless regular season, Steele had achieved something no other coach in the country had. Turns out, that was not enough.

Well, technically, it could have been, but the No. 20-ranked RedHawks suffered a defeat in their very first postseason game. As the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals, they fell 87-83 to an unranked UMass, which came in as the No. 8 seed.

What made it even more painful was that Miami had held an 11-point lead with just over eight minutes remaining, only for UMass to storm back and steal the game. That loss not only ended their unbeaten run, but it also crashed them out of the conference postseason championship entirely. And with it, they kissed their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament goodbye.

Travis Steele and the RedHawks are now at the mercy of the NCAA selection committee. And they are awaiting their decision on Selection Sunday, March 15th. The MAC (Mid-American Conference) is considered a mid-major conference.

This means that its teams typically face weaker opposition than those in power conferences like the Big Ten or the SEC. That context is important because it affects the committee’s decision on whether Miami’s resume is strong enough to earn an at-large bid into the Field of 68. Travis Steele is, however, not showing any concern about what the committee will decide.

While the debate rages around his team’s tournament credentials, the RedHawks head coach is refusing to let the uncertainty consume him. In his own words: “I’m not letting anybody take my mind. I’m not gonna waste one second… I’m going to live life the way I live it. Unapologetically.”

For a man who was fired before and rebuilt his career, Steele is not spending the wait for Selection Sunday second-guessing himself. And just like every RedHawk fan, he simply cannot influence the committee’s decision. He cannot change what already happened on the court either. All he can do now is wait, and maybe hope.

Does Travis Steele’s Miami Deserve an At-Large NCAA Tournament Bid?

Every year, 68 teams earn a place in the NCAA Tournament. 31 of those spots are automatic bids, handed to the winners of each conference’s postseason tournament. Miami had a chance at one of those, and let it slip in Cleveland. The remaining 37 spots are at-large bids, awarded by the NCAA selection committee to the best remaining teams. The committee evaluates them based on overall record, strength of schedule, and NET rankings before making its final decisions.

And this is precisely where Miami’s case becomes complicated. Their strength of schedule ranks 344th out of 365 teams. This means that they spent the season beating opponents that most teams in the country would comfortably handle. Their NET ranking of 54, however, tells a slightly different story. The NET measures overall team quality, results, and game location. So a ranking of 54 suggests that, despite the weak schedule, Miami is still considered a reasonably strong team.

So while 31-1 looks remarkable on paper, the committee will be asking a harder question. How much credit does a team deserve for dominance built against weak opposition, regardless of how strong they may actually be? This is a question that has generated divided opinion across the college basketball world.

Some top sports media personalities have argued that a team with an unbeaten regular season record should be selected on the merit of that achievement alone. However, for the selection committee, it is not about achievement; it is about qualification. And on that front, Travis Steele and the RedHawks can only hope their credentials are enough.