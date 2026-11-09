“Trying to Get My Confidence Back”: Chloe Kitts Reflects on Recovery Following Her Injury Return in South Carolina’s Big Win

On Sunday, Chloe Kitts made the decision to play without a knee brace against the Tar Heels. For South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, this gesture was “probably one of the biggest things she could have done,” as Kitts made her return from a knee injury that sidelined her for the entirety of last season. In their second game this season, Kitts led the Gamecocks to an 84-39 victory over their second consecutive Top 25-ranked opponent.

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Kitts finished the game with 17 points, going 7-of-12 from the field. This game marks a significant step in Kitts’ return to the form that fans got accustomed to seeing from her. Her thoughts after the game echoed a similar sentiment.

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“It feels great every day. I’m just trying to get my confidence back,” Kitts said in the post-game press conference. “My body feels good. My team just gives me confidence every day, and you know I’m just super blessed to be back out there. Yeah, I feel like I’m more relaxed than when I used to play, actually. I feel like the game is slowed down for me, and I’m just trying to do whatever my team needs me to do.”

Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was also full of praise for the returning forward.

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“We all know what Chloe can do,” Staley said. “Chloe can get a double-double like that (clicks fingers). Chloe is a glue player that is very, very unselfish, and she can find other players. I think, for her, getting into the groove of playing as she played prior to her injury, and today was a good example of what she’s capable of. I think muscle memory will get her back to those times in which she can be counted on.”

Kitts played her last game of the 2024–25 season in the national title game against UConn. She played an instrumental role in the Gamecocks’ journey to the championship game, averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. However, the UConn Huskies defeated the Gamecocks 82–59, marking Geno Auriemma’s 12th national title.

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In their latest outing, South Carolina outscored North Carolina 51-16 across the second and third quarters, forcing 17 turnovers and allowing just six field goals in that span. The result marks the Gamecocks’ fifth straight win against the Tar Heels.

Another player making a comeback from injury this season, Ashlyn Watkins added 10 rebounds without scoring any points. She is back in the lineup after suffering an ACL injury in Jan. 2025 and missing the entire last season. She also registered a team-high 10 rebounds in the opening win over the Terrapins.

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But there was another injury concern in Dawn Staley’s squad.

Dawn Staley Provides an Update About Alicia Tournebize

Alicia Tournebize was wearing a protective boot on her left foot and did not feature in the matchup against North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. After the game, Dawn Staley provided an update on the center.

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“She’s OK. She sustained a lower-leg injury,” Staley said.

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Tournebize’s usage was restricted to just three minutes during South Carolina’s 101-93 season-opening victory over Maryland in Paris on Nov. 2. She managed just one blocked shot, two personal fouls, and zero field-goal attempts in that game.

Tournebize joined South Carolina last December, averaging 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists over 20 games. She is projected as a frontcourt reserve in her first full season. Featuring the size of a center (6’7) and the mobility of a wing, Tournebize initially adjusted into Staley’s offense by playing alongside 6-foot-6 center Madina Okot and operating near the middle of the paint.

The next game for the South Carolina Gamecocks is against the Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 PM EST. Clemson is also sitting at 3–0 coming into the matchup, looking to rebound from a tough historical stretch against their in-state rivals.

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For now, fans will hope that Chloe Kitts and Co. can continue to remain fit as the season progresses.