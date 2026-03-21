Tuscaloosa Court Discloses Evidence Supporting Apartment Search Amid Aden Holloway Confession

Monday, March 16, marked the start of March Madness week for all other teams, while for Alabama, it became a catastrophe with the arrest of its junior guard Aden Holloway. The Crimson Tide player was arrested by the Alabama Narcotics Task Force following a raid on his home with a search warrant. In fresh developments, the Tuscaloosa court has released documents outlining the probable cause for Holloway’s property search.

Nick Kelly from ALO.com shared a picture of a portion of the affidavit the Task Force officers submitted to the court in support of the search warrant. “Within the past 48 hours, your affiant conducted a trash pull at (Holloway’s address) after receiving complaints,” the document released by the court stated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Your affiant observed on the trash can by the curb, with (Holloway’s apartment number) written on the lid. Agents pulled two household trash bags from the trash can. In one of the trash bags, there was a box with a shipping label on it “(Holloway’s address)” addressed to “Aden Holloway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In another trash bag, there were more items with (Holloway’s) name on it. In the same bag, there was loose m——– stuck to a cat food container and a partially smoked blunt. Agents ran Aden Holloway’s information, which his license returns to the same address,” the document further read.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the officers have found around 2.1 pounds of m——– and $400 from Holloway’s home in the search. Subsequently, he was charged with first-degree possession charges, a C-class felony, and has also failed to affix a tax stamp. Moreover, Holloway’s phone conversations also show d— transactions. Notably, Holloway was also pulled over by the UA Police on the road last week for a minor possession charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the affidavit hasn’t established any connection between last week’s event and the subsequent search warrant against Holloway. Meanwhile, during the interrogation, Holloway confessed that he got the m——– from his contacts “outside of the town.” The Alabama guard is also denying any allegations that he sold the product.

But the officials have found multiple small units of the product in his house, which is said to be further strengthening the officers’ doubts in this regard. Even the $400 that was found in Holloway’s house has been seized by the officials to oversee any d— transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The m——– was in separate packing, from plastic bags to prepackaged m——– to vacuum sealed bags,” a part of the complaint read as per Tuscaloosa News.

As a result of this investigation, Aden Holloway has been suspended from the University of Alabama campus. He got out of jail after posting a $5000 bond. But will continue to remain away from the team until a separate investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct. However, his head coach, Nate Oats, is among those who have openly come to Holloway’s support amid this legal battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Oats Reveals Why He’s Supporting Aden Holloway

Throughout his head coaching stint, Nate Oats’ resilience on occasion has landed him in some trouble. The Crimson Tide coach showcased it when he openly rooted for Charles Bediako amid a legal battle. Similarly, when one of his program’s student-athletes got into trouble, Oats was yet again one of the first to express his support.

And as it turned out, the relationship is much more deeper than just a coach-player relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got three daughters, and they’ve made mistakes,” the Alabama head coach said. “You don’t disappear on them when they need your help. I won’t be disappearing on him. I talked to him on the phone yesterday morning and the night before that. I’ve talked to him every day. I’m going to continue to talk to him, love him.”

From an on-court perspective, too, Oats will immensely miss the likes of Aden Holloway in the March Madness. The junior guard is one of the most explosive backcourt players on his team. He’s currently second on the scoring leader for his team (16.8), just behind Labaron Philon Jr’s 21.7. Beyond the numbers, Holloway is also one of his team’s main scorers from beyond the arc.

Such an absence due to Holloway’s suspension has limited Alabama’s title chances, with more pressure falling on the likes of Labaron Philon Jr and Latrell Wrightsell. Oats and the Crimson Tide tip off their Big Dance without Aden Holloway against Hofstra on Friday at the Benchmark International Arena.