2026 McDonald’s All-American: Rosters, Schedule, and Top Stars to Look Out For

Before they ever step on a college court, the next wave of basketball stars is being defined. With recruiting battles still unresolved and college programs watching closely, the release of the 2026 McDonald’s All-American rosters has created one of the most consequential checkpoints in the high school basketball calendar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 2, the rosters for the McDonald’s All-American Game were unveiled, confirming who made the cut from a pool of more than 700 nominees. Only 24 boys and 24 girls earned the distinction. This distinction is more than an honor, it’s a leverage point that can shape commitments, accelerate timelines, and redefine recruiting narratives weeks before the spring evaluation period.

This event has long served as a filter for future stars. In the boys’ game alone, 33 former participants have gone on to become No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft, with Cooper Flagg the most recent example. Beyond individual success, the event continues to act as a proving ground where reputations are either reinforced or challenged in front of national audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the 2026 edition carries added intrigue because of how unsettled the recruiting landscape remains on the boys’ side. Eight of the top prospects are still uncommitted, which places unusual weight on every possession, matchup, and moment under the lights.

Top prospect Tyran Stokes headlines the Boys’ Roster

The boys’ roster includes 17 of the top 20 recruits in the 2026 class, immediately signaling its depth. However, the headline rests with uncommitted No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes, who enters the event as the focal point of national attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stokes is not alone. Other elite uncommitted players include Jordan Smith Jr., Caleb Holt, Bruce Branch III, and Christian Collins. Collectively, their presence turns the game into a live recruiting showcase rather than a ceremonial exhibition.

Meanwhile, several top programs are already represented. Duke will feature Cameron Williams, the No. 2 prospect in the class, alongside fellow commit Deron Rippey Jr. Missouri has secured Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, while USC brings size and continuity with the Ratliff brothers anchoring its future frontcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Boys East Roster:

Latrell Allmond, Darius Bivins, Bruce Branch III, Toni Bryant, Jasiah Jervis, Taylen Kinney, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Jaxon Richardson, Deron Rippey Jr., Jordan Smith Jr., Anthony Thompson

Boys West Roster:

Maximo Adams, JaShawn Andrews, Christian Collins, Jason Crowe Jr., Quinn Costello, Arafan Diane, Caleb Gaskins, Austin Goosby, Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy, Tyran Stokes, Cameron Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

One name quietly drawing interest is Jaxon Richardson. Beyond his own game, he brings lineage to the floor as the son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson, himself a McDonald’s All-American in 1999. That legacy angle only adds another layer to an already stacked field.

All Players on the Girls’ Roster Are Committed

In contrast, the girls’ side offers something the boys’ game does not: total recruiting clarity. Every player selected has already committed to a college program, allowing the focus to remain squarely on performance rather than projection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saniyah Hall stands out as the lone USC commit, while Kentucky and Texas will each showcase three future players. South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson enters with momentum after becoming Sierra Canyon High School’s all-time leading scorer, while Kate Harpring, bound for North Carolina, remains one of the most polished guards in the class. Duke is also well represented with Autumn Fleary and Bella Flemings highlighting its incoming talent.

Girls East Roster:

Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Olivia Vukosa, Savvy Swords, Jordyn Jackson, Autumn Fleary, Olivia Jones, Lola Lampley, Lilly Williams, Jenica Lewis, Emily McDonald, Addison Nyemchek

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls West Roster:

Jerzy Robinson, Oliviyah Edwards, McKenna Woliczko, Trinity Jones, Brihanna Crittendon, Maddyn Greenway, Jacy Abii, Bella Flemings, Addison Bjorn, Ashlyn Koupal, Cydnee Bryant, Aaliah Spaight

Phoenix to Host the 49th Annual McDonald’s All-American Games

For the first time, the McDonald’s All-American will be held in the Phoenix area. The 49th annual event takes place on March 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with festivities beginning a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 30 serves as Media Day and also features the Sprite Jam Fest at Millennium High School. The Jam Fest includes the three-point contest, skills challenge, and dunk contest, offering fans an early look at creativity and flair before the main event.

On March 31, the girls’ game tips off first, followed by the boys’ matchup. Both games will air nationally on ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stars to Watch

For the girls, Jerzy Robinson, Saniyah Hall, and Kate Harpring headline the must-watch list. Each arrives with a defined role and clear college future, making their performances a true test of readiness rather than projection.

On the boys’ side, the dynamic is different. Tyran Stokes remains the centerpiece, not only because of his ranking but because his recruitment remains open. Alongside him, Cameron Williams offers a measuring stick as a committed elite prospect, while the rest of the uncommitted group has a chance to shift narratives in real time.

That is what ultimately elevates the 2026 McDonald’s All-American beyond a standard all-star game. It is not just a celebration of past work. It is a decision point. What happens in Glendale will not end recruiting stories, but it may very well rewrite them.