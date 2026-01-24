2 Reactions to Iowa’s NCAA Milestone Not Seen Even With Caitlin Clark

Jan Jensen learned the hard way that comfort never lasts long in college basketball. Iowa looked in complete control with a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, only for Maryland to storm back and force overtime. Luckily, the Hawkeyes regrouped just in time, holding on for an 85 78 win. The escape brought relief more than celebration, yet it still delivered a milestone in the process.

The No. 10-ranked team in the nationals has now gone up to match their 1995-96 season record of going 8-0 in the conference. The Hawkeyes started their unbeaten run by defeating Rutgers (79-36) last year, which culminated in an unbeaten conference win streak as they won their last game against Maryland.

A truly extraordinary record that was not even seen during Caitlin Clark’s era at Iowa, which saw her break multiple records and even take her side to two consecutive NCAA finals in 2023 and 2024.

As Ava Heiden found herself floundering with fouls, Journey Houston gave the Hawkeyes significant minutes off the bench. The freshman scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds (including four offensive rebounds) in 13 minutes of action. It’s the third time this season Houston has scored at least 10 points. Iowa had five players who scored in double figures: Ava Heiden 20, Chazadi Wright 18, Taylor McCabe 12, Hannah Stuelke 12, and Journey Houston 10.

Naturally, a performance like this would not float under the radar, and they got the people talking about it as they shared what they truly felt about this accomplishment.

Fans give their props to Coach Jansen, but also point out errors

Jan Jensen acknowledged after Iowa’s 85-78 overtime win at Maryland that she was probably getting roasted on social media, but even then, all’s well that ends well, and that must be providing some comfort to the veteran coach. “Incredible start to conference play!! Go Hawk,” came a comment lauding the effort the team has put in to reach this stage.

They had come closer to achieving this feat even two years ago, at a time when Caitlin Clark was in her senior season. But then Ohio happened as the Hawkeyes held a 12-point fourth-quarter lead and blew it, went to overtime, and proceeded to lose to Ohio State, 100-92. Something that they were quite close to doing today as well, but luckily managed to save themselves. This is exactly why the team is getting all the love and adulation.

“The Hawks Keep Bringing It!!,” said another user.

Hawkeyes have been repeatedly proving themselves over the course of this season, and except for the two losses against state rivals Iowa Cyclones and UConn, have had no problems to address. The team looks solid and ready at this point, looking to make it to another play-off, going 17-2 overall. “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” the fire emoji by a user was a testament to the magic on court, but they do have some gaps as well that they need to address, feels a commenter.

“It’s a good team. Not great. Still way too many missed layups and FTs. A lot of dumb turnovers, too. Mostly by one girl, but it still needs fixed. Jan needs to do better job coaching with personnel on floor at end of games,” said a commenter focusing on the areas that need to be worked.

Caitlin Clark’s former college made 17/22 FT, and Hannah Stuelke made the most turnovers, 4 in the game, and these are the areas that need to be tightened up, according to the commenter. The FG too could not cross the 50% mark (45%), and that needs to be tuned up before they get ready to play Ohio and USC, and most importantly, UCLA, who are going to be their toughest competition.

“They about to be destroyed by UCLA enjoy it while it lasts.” Well, the comment surely dampens the spirit just when things look good but you need to make a contingency plan ahead of such a big game, and that means polishing those areas exposed by Maryland. You cannot allow UCLA any opportunity to smell blood, or the top team in the Big 10 will make you pay heavily.