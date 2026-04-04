“We Have To Make [Dusty May] Say No”: Ex-UNC Star Gives Thoughts on Program’s Search for New Head Coach

Apart from the Final Four, UNC’s relentless search for a coach since Hubert Davis’ unceremonious firing. Well, quite a few names are coming up in the mix, and one of which belongs to a certain Michigan camper, Dusty May. Speaking of May, former UNC sensation Tyler Hansbrough also felt he would fit the bill perfectly.

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“As far as coaches, there are a few coaches that I think should get a look. First of all, Dusty May, we have to make him say ‘No,’ or we have to give him an honest look, and who knows if he wants to leave Michigan. Probably not a little too early,” said Hansbrough on how he feels May should be among the coaches’ discussion.

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Well, it has been quite a few weeks for the Tar Heels since they terminated Hubert Davis’ contract. Many coaches’ names have surfaced among their possible recruits. The recent one among them was the Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, but, shattering hopes, Lloyd chose to extend his contract, and now the search goes on.

Understandably so, now the top-tier coaches are being looked at as suitable substitutions, and May has all the credentials. Conference tournament champions, NCAA tournament champion, back-to-back NCAA appearances, that is not a resume you overlook.

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Just in his two years with the Wolverines, he has won 62 of the 75 games he has been a part of. But the keyword here is “two” as he has only got to spend a couple of years at Ann Arbor and would likely stay.

May now knows that he has two big hurdles to climb to get Michigan to reach that ultimate prize that they have been craving for so long. But what happens next once the Wolverines run their course? Is a move to Chapel Hill on the cards for May?

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May Gives His Verdict On the UNC Coaching Offer

While every eye is carefully scouting who the next coach will be for UNC, Dusty May’s name is always going to be in the mix in the discussion. But what does the Wolverines coach make of this hullabaloo surrounding his name? Is he willing to take the plunge?

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Though he has not given a direct answer to that question, he has subtly expressed his thoughts on the matter.

“I decided when my alma mater opened (Indiana), no matter what you said, it could be misinterpreted, and so I’m forever going to not comment on any job that’s not mine. I’m incredibly happy, honored, and blessed to be the coach of Michigan in the Final Four, representing this incredible university and athletic department,” said May, reassuring where his loyalties lie on “The Field of 68″ podcast.

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And that tells you he is just not done yet with the Michigan program. This is exactly why he tactfully avoids any questions pertaining to job vacancies out of sheer respect for the program he is now a part of.

Since his arrival from Florida Atlantic, May has revitalized the team, leading them to their first Final Four since 2018. His smart recruitment skills paved the way for it as he poached some of the big names to supplement his team even further. The likes of Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Elliot Cadeau have all been instrumental behind this improvement.

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But what’s more interesting comes from the Michigan athletic director, Warde Manuel, is that he wants May to finish his career here at Michigan”.

“We’ll deal with it. We’ll work through it. I want Dusty to finish his career here at Michigan. I’ll work to make sure that he’s happy, we have what we need, and he has what he needs to succeed. That’s it, period,” said Manuel

So as things stand, if something miraculous does not happen, May is expected to stay put at Ann Arbor for a few more years at least. His buyout with the Wolverines isn’t cheap either, set at $2 million, so there’s that issue as well.

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UNC does not have a shortage of funds, but after what they are paying out to their ex-coach, Hubert Davis, they surely will keep contemplating this aspect yet again