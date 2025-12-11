Tyran Stokes College Recruitment: All Offers and Whether America’s No. 1 Player Has a Commitment Date

Tyran Stokes’ basketball career was almost tapering off. The 2026 ESPN No.1 recruit reportedly had some disciplinary problems at Notre Dame, which came into light after he left in November. However, Stokes has brushed off the rumours and started fresh at Rainier Beach. There was no transition period as his tenure started with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals. “Magic Johnson with a jump shot.” That’s how Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea describes Stokes. Expectedly, Stokes is being heavily pursued by top programs across the country. Let’s explore each offer so far and where he might end up.

Tyran Stokes College Recruitment

As a junior, Stokes averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, earning All-CIF and All-Mission League honors. He led the Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division finals in March. Stokes and Notre Dame also reached the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final. As mentioned above, his Rainier campaign has also begun on a high note. He is the No.1 recruit according to ESPN and On3, but Stokes’ qualities are of a prospect that rank can’t quantify.

“He’s having a good time and having fun out on the court,” Bethea said. “ … My favorite player is Magic Johnson because he made everyone around him better, and he made the game fun for everybody. That’s what Tyran is doing.” Naturally, colleges are lining up to bring this talent to their 2026 roster.

Tyran Stokes College Offers

Following is a list of the most prominent programs that have pitched in with an offer to Stokes, per On3.

Kansas​ Kentucky​ Oregon​ Louisville​ USC​ Auburn UCLA​ Arizona State​ North Carolina​ Vanderbilt

In early October, Stokes announced his shortlist to the Cardinals, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon, and USC. In November, 247Sports’ Travis Barnham reported that Stokes has narrowed his recruitment down to three programs out of the Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC. “Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the country, has announced that he is officially down to three schools: Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas.” He wrote, “Louisville and USC no longer in the running.”

However, Vanderbilt are more recent development that could sneak into the shortlist as every offer will likely be considered. According to Joe Tipton, it’s a long shot that Stokes will actually end up with the Commodores, but he is “considering a visit to Nashville.”

Tipton also mentioned a personal connection with Vanderbilt writing, “he’s also friends with Vandy signee Ant Brown — the two were roommates and grew close at the Mamba League Invitational in August.” That could pull Vanderbilt into the conversation as well. At one point, it seemed Kentucky had almost secured Stokes, but things have shifted since. Kansas has accelerated ahead of the Wildcats, according to Tipton.

Tyran Stokes NIL Deals

In October this year, Stokes signed a multi‑year NIL deal with Nike as part of their “Class of 2025, alongside fellow five‑star prospects Aaliyah Chavez and Brandon McCoy J. There is no information or report on the details of the deal.

“Partnering with Nike means I’m joining a team, a family, and a legacy,” said Stokes. “I’m going to be surrounded by high-level, talented people who will keep me working hard to be at the top of my game. I also want to work with Nike to connect with young athletes and give feedback on our footwear and apparel — not just from me, but from my community.”Beyond Nike, he has an NIL valuation of $1.7M on On3, further reinforcing that he is among the top prospects of 2026.

Does Tyran Stokes Have a Commitment Date?

It’s almost Christmas, and Tyran Stokes has yet to commit. Reports through November indicated that a decision was expected during or before the 2025 early signing period (November 12–19), but that window passed without an announcement. The delay could be because of multiple reasons behind the scenes. As we discussed above, he reportedly had some problems at Notre Dame.

That could have delayed the proceedings on the college interest. However, his new coach has refuted Stokes having any behavioural problems. “Some people take him the wrong way, that he is cocky or something,” Bethea said, “But if I had to draw a comparison, he’s like a Magic Johnson (type). So full of energy, a great teammate who wants to make everybody around him better, just a bundle of energy.”

With Kentucky being the frontrunner, there are some issues with the program’s contract. Kentucky has a deal with JMI, and according to KSR, it includes ‘student-athletes to sign away NIL rights that would normally be untouched at any other school.’ They spent a reported $22 million this past portal and are struggling to start the season. Mark Pope has endured heavy criticism during this stretch. So, those could be part of the reason Stokes is moving away from Kentucky. Currently, he doesn’t have a commitment date set.