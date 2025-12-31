brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Tyran Stokes Comes Clean on Unfortunate Update Away From Basketball

ByUtsav Gupta

Dec 30, 2025 | 7:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Tyran Stokes Comes Clean on Unfortunate Update Away From Basketball

ByUtsav Gupta

Dec 30, 2025 | 7:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Even if you’re one of the best high school basketball players in the country, you can’t avoid the harsh realities of life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tyran Stokes, a five-star recruit who is being closely watched, had his car broken into on December 29, 2024. The 6-foot-7 prospect, instead of asking for sympathy, was honest about what happened.

“This isn’t a post to make people feel bad about me or any of that,” he explained on Instagram. “I just wanted to show that at the end of the day, I’m still human, just like all of y’all. I still go through the same things a lot of y’all do. And no, this isn’t okay—but it’s life, and I just gotta understand that. But I also want y’all to understand that I’m human.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stokes was upset because the thieves broke the window and steering column of his car while trying to steal it. As of now, there is no information about who the culprit is. But his calm response showed a level of maturity that is rare in today’s celebrity-obsessed culture of elite high school athletes. Social media only shows the wins and glory, not the real pressure cooker that elite recruits live in.

article-image

Imago

Stokes’ honesty comes at a very important time. He left Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in November due to suspensions and fights, and then he transferred to Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School. But there was a lot of controversy around it. Questions about whether he was eligible and whether he got special treatment have made an already difficult journey even harder.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Stokes’ maturity off the court didn’t match up with the harsh reality on the hardwood at the Les Schwab Invitational.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyran Stokes delivers an elite performance despite Rainier Beach’s loss

Rainier Beach, the top-ranked team in Washington, came into Sunday’s game against Southridge with a lot of confidence. They left after their first loss of the season. The Skyhawks shocked everyone with a 69-65 win, leaving Stokes and the Vikings looking for answers.

The five-star prospect had an amazing game, scoring 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and handing out three assists. But his strength wasn’t enough to stop Southridge’s firepower. Brooks Fortune came off the bench and lit it up, hitting six three-pointers and scoring 22 points. Elijah Thompson scored 12 points, had seven assists, and grabbed six rebounds, showing how balanced the attack was that beat Rainier Beach.

Top Stories

Andy Reid Announces Decision on Leaving Chiefs on Monday, Days After Playoff Elimination

NFL Announces Punishment on Josh Allen’s Offense for Week 16 Incident

Andy Reid Announces Final Decision on Travis Kelce & His Own Retirement from Chiefs Ahead of Week 18

Denny Hamlin Faces Unthinkable Loss After Tragic House Fire on Parent’s 52nd Anniversary Night

Brian Schottenheimer Blames Coaches for Striking Cowboys’ Mistake in Win vs Commanders

Ohio State QB Forced to Have Transfer Conversation With Ryan Day Before Cotton Bowl Game

Southridge was in charge of the game the whole time. They were up 31-22 at halftime and held off every attempt to come back. The Skyhawks shot 46 percent overall and made 11 three-pointers, which was too much for Rainier Beach’s defense to handle. Freshman JJ Crawford, the son of NBA great Jamal Crawford, scored 15 points for the Vikings, but it wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainier Beach will play Barlow on Monday, and they really need to win. Southridge moves on to play Sierra Canyon, the sixth-best team in the country. For Stokes, the loss makes his week worse because it shows that even the best players can lose sometimes, no matter how hard they try.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved