Tyran Stokes, No. 1 Basketball Player in America, Announces New Development

It’s been a month since the 2025–26 NCAA season officially kicked off, and as teams head into conference play, they’re already turning an eye toward the Class of 2026. And as the season moves forward, another highly ranked program has thrown its hat into the race for Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports and ESPN.

The five-star phenom took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his latest offer, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt University 🙏🏽.” And the timing couldn’t have been better with Vanderbilt’s rise. The Vanderbilt Commodores are currently unbeaten at 9–0 and sit at No. 15 in the AP Poll, making them one of the best teams in college basketball. And with Stokes keeping his recruitment open longer than expected, Mark Byington and his staff clearly saw an opening worth pursuing.

Stokes had previously narrowed his list to Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas, but his midseason move from Notre Dame Prep in California to Rainier Beach in Washington added another wrinkle to an already-watched recruitment. Even as the industry anticipated a decision months ago, the Louisville native pumped the brakes and extended the process, giving room for fresh interest.

Whether Vanderbilt can break into his final group remains unclear, but with Stokes widening his timeline, the Commodores have made their case at exactly the right moment.

This is a developing story.