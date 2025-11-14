Tyran Stokes, No. 1 Basketball Prospect in America, Criticized for Career Move After High School Withdrawal

No. 1-ranked high school prospect Tyran Stokes has officially chosen his next stop. For the past few years, he has been one of the most closely watched prospects in high school basketball, a physically gifted athlete who once shared the court with elite talents, like AJ Dybantsa, now a college freshman and the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. So when Stokes suddenly withdrew from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks just days before his senior season, it sent the high school hoops world into chaos. And now, fans finally know where he’s headed next.

As per reports, Stokes will attend Rainier Beach High School (WA) in Seattle (a program fresh off a 28–3 season and a WIAA 3A state championship) for his senior year, with the state’s high school season getting ready to tip off on November 24. As the star forward, who has also been involved in Football, turned 18, some even believed he could declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. But since he won’t be a full year removed from high school graduation, “it doesn’t seem like a viable option,” as ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote.

But why did he leave his school right before the season? According to multiple reports, the move stemmed from internal issues at Notre Dame, including disciplinary friction and team-related conflicts that ultimately pushed the star forward to look for another environment.

Earlier this month, his former school officially confirmed Stokes’ departure, releasing a statement that read: “Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes’ decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities. We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success.”

As he moves forward now, Tyran Stokes is expected to suit up this season. However, fans took the news differently, with the announcement sparking a wave of backlash on social media as many blasted the constant movement among top recruits.

Social media erupts over Tyran Stokes’ latest move

One fan summed up the growing frustration, saying, “HS hoops changed so much man, kid moving across the country like its free agency in the NBA.” For many, Stokes’ move felt less like a teenage athlete switching schools and more like a star player navigating a pro-level market. While another added, “High school transfer portal is diabolical.”

Well, there’s no doubt that the high school basketball scene has shifted a lot because of the transfer culture. However, it’s nothing new. This debate has been going on for a decade, at least, and not much has changed. The 2025 rankings tell the story themselves. Among the top seven basketball prospects, six changed schools at least once, and three have done the shuffle three or more times. Meanwhile, most top-50 football players stayed in one place, per 247Sports. In boys’ basketball, though, the transfer rate sits at around 50%.

Another fan questioning Stokes directly wrote, “How bad u need attention bro,” pointing to the timing of the move and the headlines it generated. As a junior, Tyran Stokes averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game before earning All-CIF and All-Mission League honors. His power, fitness, and athleticism made the 6-foot-7 star stand out from an early age, but with that level of dominance and the spotlight that followed came a fair share of critics as well. One reason many cite is that athletes join forces to create a “super team” in a particular State by transferring with the goal of a State championship. However, nothing of the sort has come to light with Stokes’ situation yet.

Besides that, many fans still seemed to echo the thoughts of Mar’Kese Jackson from 2013. A senior and varsity basketball player at Bellarmine Prep back then, Jackson had said, “I don’t like the idea… High school sports are about representing where you’re from and your home school. It takes away from the brother hood which is high school sports.”

Furthermore, a fan leaned into humor to voice their fatigue with constant recruiting updates and wrote, “We got high school commitments before GTA 6.”

However, stemming from reports that Stokes was involved in many altercations with students at Notre Dame, which is widely rumored to have played a huge role in his sudden departure from the school, one wrote, “How u top ranked and having altercations/getting suspended 🤦🏾‍♂️” SI’s Tarek Fattal’s words only made many put their weight behind this cause. “He served a suspension that kept him sidelined during multiple high school football games this season, and has not been at school this week, according to sources close to the situation,” Fattal wrote.

Still and all, Stokes’ decision could be as simple as wanting to explore. As he had told her mother earlier, “I had to explain to my Mom and agent that this is my last time I get to actually be a kid…Once I go to college everything is looked at as a business.”

With the noise surrounding his move continuing to grow, the focus will soon shift back to where Stokes goes from here once his senior season wraps. As for the colleges, the primary contenders remain the same: Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon, three powerhouses waiting for the No. 1 recruit to make his next major decision.