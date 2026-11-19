Fresh off its first-ever national title, the UCLA women’s basketball program knows the pain of a long wait. But now that the Bruins have tasted that honor, they have officially added perhaps the biggest piece to their prolonged dominance by signing Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, the No. 2 prospect in the 2027 SC Next 100.

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Manyacka confirmed to ESPN’s Shane Laflin on Thursday night that she had committed to UCLA. The 6-foot-2 Maryland native passed on top programs like UConn, Duke, LSU and Maryland, which were competing to land her. Notably, she was one of the two top-100 players who had yet to make a commitment. The other remaining name was Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 in the 2027 SC Next 100.

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UCLA has started its season on a high note with a 4-0 record. But it would be hard to put them among the top three contenders, given how much talent they lost to the 2026 WNBA draft.

Manyacka will join not just as a five-star recruit with immense talent; she also brings extensive international experience. She was part of the 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup team that won gold, and she was named the tournament MVP. She averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. She won three gold medals for Team USA, including one at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup and another at the U17 World Cup two years before.

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One of Manyacka’s strongest aspects is her stamina on the defensive side. She is an elite rebounder and a natural at taking care of defensive assignments. While she mainly operates in the paint, bullying her defender, her perimeter shooting has also seen an upward trajectory.

“[She] may have the best high pick-up that I’ve seen from a high school prospect, ripping the ball over a defender’s head and finishing with a layup,” Brandon Clay, who is the director of scouting for 247Sports, said.

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“The most dangerous part of Wilson-Manyacka’s game is her versatility; she’ll make a move like that high pick-up and then hit a 3-pointer on the next possession.”

Head coach Cori Close is getting an important athletic addition on the perimeter, which UCLA had a hard time dealing with.

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But the best news may still be to come for the Bruins. Smith has yet to announce her decision. UCLA is one of her finalists, along with USC and Arizona State. If the Bruins are able to land both No. 1 and No. 2 recruits, it would be a rarity because no program in recent memory has done so.