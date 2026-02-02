UCLA HC Cori Close Confirms What Iowa Fans Have Been Waiting to Hear Post-Caitlin Clark

Many expected the Iowa Hawkeyes to fade from the national spotlight after Caitlin Clark’s departure, but a rival coach just confirmed the program’s future is in very capable hands. Clark’s skill set made the Hawkeyes an absolute powerhouse. However, with two seasons in without Clark, the Hawkeyes’ supremacy hasn’t faded, and UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close feels that a certain individual is to be credited.

Speaking at the post-match conference following the 88-65 victory, the Bruins’ coach shed light on Jan Jensen’s impact on her coaching career following UCLA’s shift to the Big Ten. Moreover, she highlighted Jensen’s impact on IOWA’s rebuilding and giving fans another reason to hope after Clark’s departure.

“I didn’t know how it was going to evolve when we joined the Big Ten and how I was going to be pushed as a coach, who I was going to really align with and respect how they run their programs. Jan has become one of those people that I not only respect and get better because I coach against her,” Close said in the conference.

Close’s appreciation for her Big Ten colleague was loud and justifiable. There’s no doubt of the impact that Jensen has had, at least for these initial years on the Hawkeyes team. With experienced players Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke, Jensen crafted a perfect roadmap and vision for the Hawkeyes following Clark’s departure.

“I look up to her because of the way she has led, especially following Caitlin Clark and all the other things. and how she’s blazed her own trail, and how she’s done it in such a classy way,” Close said in the press conference. “So, I just really want to say that I am fortunate to be a colleague of Jan, and IOWA is fortunate to have her as their head coach.”

Following a March Madness run last season, the Hawkeyes sit third in the conference, with 18-4 and 9-2 for now. The team is well-positioned to qualify for another National Championship in March. This suggests that the IOWA Hawkeyes program hasn’t faded with Clark’s departure. While it’s true the Hawkeyes haven’t played in the Championship game since Clark left, it’s understandable given the program’s rebuilding phase under Jensen.

However, cracks have been developing for the team in the last few games. It was even more evident in the defeat to Close’s UCLA Bruins. Jensen’s Hawkeyes were looking to return to winning ways at the Pauley Pavilion following a tough defeat to USC, but it didn’t go as planned. In the 23-point defeat, the Hawkeyes’ performance was plagued by defensive errors and frequent turnovers.

Imago Oct 2, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Cori Close speaks at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Womens Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

With two straight defeats, Jensen’s side is in a bit of bother for now. However, Jensen has immense experience in dealing with such situations. She showcased it even last year when she guided her side to a National Championships appearance, despite losing five on the trot at one stage of the season. Thus, with Jensen, the IOWA Hawkeyes aren’t a pushover, despite missing the charisma of Clark in the last few seasons.

Cori Close’s Praise for Jan Jensen Is an Indicator of IOWA’s Bright Future

There haven’t been many instances of an NCAA coach giving such a heartfelt tribute to a peer. And Cori Close’s appreciation for Jan Jensen was among those. But how does it impact the IOWA Hawkeyes and their fan base? The answer lies in Jensen’s growing experience with the team and the positives already evident in the record.

Just last season, the Hawkeyes wrapped up their campaign with a solid 22–10 record, setting a strong platform for what was to come. Building on that momentum, Jensen has hit the ground running in her first year as head coach, guiding the team to 18 wins so far, including impressive victories over ranked opponents like Michigan State, Nebraska, and Ohio State.

Her impact goes beyond just the numbers. Under Jensen’s tutelage, Iowa’s identity has begun to evolve. During the Caitlin Clark era, much of the team’s success was driven by Clark’s scoring brilliance. Now, the focus has shifted toward developing a tougher defensive mindset and a more balanced style of play. Young talents such as Addie Deal and Chazadi Wright have thrived in this environment, showing steady growth and confidence.

However, if the Hawkeyes aspire to go deep in the National Championships, they will have to improve their performance against ranked teams. It is a serious concern for Jensen and Co., as three of their four defeats have come against such teams. It would be even more challenging with the latest injury to Taylor McCabe, who is a pivotal two-way player for Jensen. Thereby, with so many challenges ahead, can Jensen lead her team to glory and do one better than Clark achieved with the Hawkeyes, the NCAA Championships?