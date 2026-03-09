UCLA HC Cori Close Issues Warning After Lauren Betts & Co. Win Big Ten Tournament

Cori Close wrote down her name in the record books. The 31-1 UCLA team, which went 18-0 in Big Ten play, crushed Iowa 96-45 to win its second straight Big Ten women’s basketball tournament. It was the largest championship game margin in tournament history. They won both a league regular-season and tournament title in the same campaign for the first time in program history, including its time in the Pac-12. And yet, Cori Close laid out a scary proposition for their competitors after the win.

Six UCLA players scored in double figures, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the way with 19 points. Kiki Rice added 15 points and Sienna Betts had 14. Lauren Betts chipped in 10 points in 24 minutes. UCLA also dished out a tournament-record 34 assists on 40 made field goals, defeating Iowa in all aspects. However, according to Cori Close, this team is still not at its absolute best.

“Well, I think we obviously did really good things, and we were locked in, but I actually don’t think we’re there yet,” Close said in a courtside interview. “I think that’s what’s made them special—that they’ve been really willing to go, ‘Hey, we can get 1% better today.’ We can do a great job making sure. Really question if we are a better version of ourselves today. Not comparing what’s down the road, but just being present for today.”

Against Iowa, they shot a whopping 63%, their best number across the season. And the Bruins went 50% from the three-point line while winning 37-31 on the boards. Arguably, it was their best performance throughout the season.

“I’m not really surprised because of the amount of work we’ve done in practice,” Lauren Betts said. “We’ve been competing against ourselves all season and just constantly trying to get better every single day. When you have moments like these, you just feel really prepared for it.”

Apart from that game against Texas, this team had already been perfect. They have the best offense in the country with an adjusted efficiency of 133.3 and the fourth-best defense at 72.4. This elite mentality of always looking to improve is what got them here, and it is also what makes them national title contenders.

“I think my biggest responsibility as the leader of this program,” Close said, “is to hold the standard.”

Close has been among the most consistent coaches ever since she took over the Bruins. In her 15 year stay, they have been top 5 seeds 8 times, which will soon become 9 this season. They can also repeat their 2024-25 seeding and jump to No. 1 over Geno Auriemma’s UConn. However, Cori Close is not worried about that.

Cori Close Unbothered On The Seeding Tussle With UConn

The Bruins finished the regular season with the most wins against ranked opponents (10). And this Big Ten title gives them direct qualification for the NCAA tournament, but it is a mystery if they can snag that No. 1 seed from UConn. They do have a compelling case with 16 Quad 1 wins, twice as many as UConn. However, for Cori Close, March is only about getting her team to play at the highest of its abilities.

“I think our focus needs to be on the how,” Close said when asked about the seeding debate. “How do we play our best basketball in March? How do we learn from the previous year? How do we continue to fight to get one possession better every single day? If I give energy to that, I’m not giving energy to something more important.”

All through the successes of Close and the Bruins, the team has not won the National Championship in its history. They did win an AIWA title in 1978 but not a National Championship. They reached their first final four only in 2025, losing to UConn. This year is the final opportunity for Close with this class of Betts, Rice and others.

With 7 seniors, they have the experience to do so this year. At the same time, the program will enter a transition phase next year onwards. The stakes are as high as they can be. This team certainly holds the caliber and mentality to get to the top but can they execute their perfection at the biggest stage? Only time will tell.