UCLA Reportedly Makes Massive Two-Year, $12 Million Offer to Serbian, FC Barcelona Star Nikola Kusturica

College basketball’s NIL era may have just reached a level nobody imagined possible. And the race for one of the projected top prospects in the 2028 NBA Draft has everything to do with this dramatic turn.

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As shared on Instagram by recruitnews, the UCLA Bruins have reportedly made one of the most staggering recruiting offers in NCAA history, putting a two-year, $12 million NIL package on the table for 17-year-old Serbian sensation Nikola Kusturica. The reported deal would pay the FC Barcelona star $6 million per season, an eye-popping figure that rivals the salaries of some of the biggest names in Europe’s EuroLeague.

Kusturica is already projected as a top-three pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. And given the skills and performances he has been producing at his age, the furore surrounding him is entirely reasonable, which is why UCLA felt compelled to make such a lucrative proposal to bring him to Westwood.

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At just 17 years old, the 6-foot-8 small forward has already made history as the youngest player ever to debut and score for FC Barcelona in both the Spanish Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. He has also demonstrated his quality on the international stage, dominating the FIBA U17 World Championship by averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for Serbia. The numbers, for a teenager competing at that level, are almost difficult to believe.

With credentials like those, UCLA was never going to be the only program circling. Kentucky, Michigan, and Gonzaga had all heavily courted the European prospect. But UCLA head coach Mick Cronin navigated the intense pursuit with a significant advantage up his sleeve. Bruins assistant coach Nemanja Jovanovic also serves on the coaching staff of the Serbian national team, a connection that almost certainly added a layer of familiarity, trust, and cultural comfort that money alone could not have provided.

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If this deal is confirmed, it signals yet another seismic shift in the NIL landscape. A shift that is rapidly erasing the boundary between college athletics and professional sports.

Why Did UCLA Make Such an Historic Offer For Nikola Kusturica and How Historic Is It?

To put Nikola Kusturica’s reported NIL offer into perspective, the $6 million per season figure would immediately place the teenager among the 10 highest-paid players in the entire EuroLeague. The reported agreement would also shatter the benchmark for the annual base value for an incoming freshman recruit. While athletes such as Caleb Williams and Livvy Dunne have approached or exceeded similar earnings, those figures were through multi-year individual marketing portfolios rather than a reported base NIL package tied to their recruitment.

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The UCLA Bruins were hoping to land a top-tier talent with both professional and international experience. And securing a player of that caliber was never going to come easily. Beyond competing with several powerhouse college basketball programs, they also had to outbid the possibility of Kusturica continuing his professional path in Europe. No EuroLeague club would realistically be paying a teenager $6 million per season, making UCLA’s reported offer a compelling proposition.

Going into this reported deal, the UCLA Bruins are also well aware that they would be guaranteed two seasons with Nikola Kusturica before he becomes eligible for the NBA. Under the NBA’s collective bargaining rules, he cannot enter the NBA Draft until 2028. That means UCLA would have him for both the 2026-27 and 2027-28 college basketball seasons.

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So, at least for those next two seasons, head coach Mick Cronin would have the offensive superstar capable of elevating his team’s ceiling. While the Bruins have built a strong roster, they have lacked that true centerpiece. Transfer portal pursuits such as Milan Momcilovic and Tounde Yessoufou ultimately did not materialize. But with Kusturica, Cronin finally gets the focal point of his UCLA team’s offense.

Now, the hope will be that this massive and historic investment ultimately pays off on the court.