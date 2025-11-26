UCLA’s Lauren Betts Draws Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve’s Attention After Latest WNBA Mock Draft Predictions

As the 2026 WNBA draft is just a few months away on April 13, all eyes are on the team holding the hottest overall pick. Among the top names, Lauren Betts is one of the most talked-about prospects. Just last month, the 22-year-old was seen as a possible No. 1 pick, but now she’s listed at No. 2. Of course, mock draft predictions don’t tell the whole story; what really matters is who teams actually choose on draft day. And right now, it looks like the Minnesota Lynx are keeping an eye on her.

Well, just recently, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was spotted at the Players Era Women’s Championship in Las Vegas, along with Los Angeles Sparks assistant Danielle Robinson. Photos of her went viral on X, and you can tell she was watching the games like a hawk. Clearly, she’s sizing up the talent, and yes, that includes Lauren Betts.

You might be thinking: How does this even relate to Betts? Well, it was UCLA taking on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, and Betts was right there on the court, doing her thing. This season, she is averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and shooting almost 60% from the field. Yeah, she’s definitely making an impression. And seeing her play live like that is exactly what coaches are paying attention to. Yet Betts isn’t getting ahead of herself.

Still, when Lauren Betts was asked recently about her potential future draft, Betts kept things grounded. “I don’t have a lot to say about that right now … I’m just loving being a Bruin as of right now,” she said. She added that she’s “excited to see what the future holds,” showing she’s focused on the present while leaving plenty of anticipation for what comes next. Could her measured approach actually make her a safer bet for teams like the Lynx?

Lauren Betts’ chances with the Lynx are 50-50 because of one big question

In the past few WNBA drafts, the No. 1 pick was pretty clear. In 2023, the Indiana Fever chose Aliyah Boston from South Carolina. Then, in 2024, they picked Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, and last season, Dallas went with Paige Bueckers from Connecticut. Fans and analysts always knew who would go first. But the 2026 draft is different; there’s no single obvious top player. So who could realistically go No. 1 this time around?

The latest 2026 mock draft, released on November 21, shows lots of talent. Four players from No. 3 UCLA are expected to go in the first round. The Dallas Wings are projected to pick Awa Fam at No. 1, and the Minnesota Lynx could take Lauren Betts at No. 2. Olivia Miles may go to the Seattle Storm at No. 3, Azzi Fudd to the Washington Mystics at No. 4, and Flau’jae Johnson to the Chicago Sky at No. 5. With so many options, every pick could shift the draft dynamics completely.

Even Cheryl Reeve said this draft is unusual because of the wide range of talent. “The diversity of talent in this draft, in the first half of the first round, I think that’s palpable, and that’s something that’s really interesting for us,” she said, comparing it to the 2019 draft, which also had no clear No. 1 pick.

Reeve added that the Lynx won’t just pick the “best” player; they have to consider team needs and positions. She didn’t name specific players, but said anyone following college basketball knows the top prospects. So, yes, Lynx’s No. 2 pick also depends on roster changes this offseason.

Many veterans are free agents, and only a few players are still on rookie contracts. Expansion teams in Portland and Toronto will pick some players, too. Reeve said controlling their new draftee is “a big deal,” helping the team stay strong right away. By draft day on April 13, 2026, the Lynx should have a clear idea of which player can best help their lineup.