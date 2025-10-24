UCLA’s Lauren Betts Reveals Locker Room Mindset After AP All-America Nod

UCLA stormed through the regular season with an impressive 30-2 record, earning the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. The buzz in Westwood was electric, and the Bruins looked unstoppable until they met UConn in their first-ever Final Four, where their dream run ended against the eventual champions. Despite the heartbreak, there was plenty to admire about the team, especially Lauren Betts, who is eager to return this season and push the Bruins even further.

On the In Case You Missed It podcast, Khristina Williams asked Betts about her decision to return instead of entering the transfer portal. She also discussed how she plans to use last season’s experience in what could be her final year. Betts responded, saying, “The plan was always to stay at UCLA. I really wanted to take advantage of getting my degree and being able to experience college for what it is.”

“I love UCLA so much, so I was never going to give up the opportunity to come back to L.A., enjoy life out here, and play with my sister. That game was really tough, and I think it’s fueled us so much, especially in this preseason. I’ve just seen so much growth from everyone who came back, and we have a really mature group. All the veterans who returned have held that standard from the very beginning, and we haven’t let up,” UCLA’s number 51 further continued.

If anyone besides JuJu truly deserved the National Player of the Year spotlight, it was UCLA’s dominant center. Betts completely controls the paint on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she’s a force, finishing through contact as if it’s nothing. On defense, she transforms the lane into her own territory, using her length and timing to reject anything that comes near. And when it comes to catching passes? Betts grabs everything in sight.

Last season, Bets didn’t quite have the depth around her to take it all the way, even though she posted career highs with 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. But this year feels different. With veterans like Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez returning, Betts knows the Bruins are locked in on one shared mission: to win it all.

Coach Cori Close made sure UCLA didn’t enter this season with the same weakness (yes, perimeter shooting) as last year. So, when the transfer portal opened, she went out and got the perfect fix. The Bruins landed Utah star Gianna Kneepkens, one of the most efficient scorers in the country. Kneepkens averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on a blistering 50.4% shooting from the field.

The Bruins head into the season ranked No. 3 in the country, and if that alone isn’t exciting enough for fans, there’s something even more special on the horizon. This year, UCLA will get to celebrate a family reunion that’s bound to make things extra fun.

Betts sisters bring new energy and championship hopes to UCLA

The addition of Kneepkens has already been hailed as one of the top transfers of the season, but UCLA has another reason to get excited. Lauren’s sister is suiting up for the Bruins this year, and this isn’t just a regular family reunion. They are getting a superstar in the making to bolster their lineup!

After a standout career at Aurora (Colo.) Grandview, where she won a state title and earned MVP honors by leading the West to a 104-82 victory, Sienna arrives in Westwood as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. Her natural chemistry with Lauren Betts could be a key factor in helping the Bruins finally reach a national championship.

However, both players are currently out injured and listed as doubtful for the season opener, meaning fans might have to wait a little longer to see them on the court together.

It will certainly be exciting to see the two sisters on the court together. Will their chemistry be enough to help the Bruins take down powerhouses like UConn and South Carolina? Only time will tell! Do you think the Bruins have what it takes to go all the way? Share your thoughts in the comments below!