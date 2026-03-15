UCLA’s Mick Cronin Announces Major Locker Room Update Just Before Selection Sunday

For a UCLA team battered by injuries, Selection Sunday was filled with uncertainty, but head coach Mick Cronin just provided the one update that could salvage their NCAA Tournament hopes.

UCLA missed star player Tyler Bilodeau in their loss to Purdue after the senior forward’s injury in the close win over the Michigan State Spartans. However, according to Jeff Goodman’s latest tweet, Mick Cronin expects Bilodeau and the recently injured Donovan Dent to return in time for the NCAA Tournament, and they should be available for the Bruins’ first game.

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Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent have been a powerful senior duo for UCLA this season, especially in their semifinal run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Bilodeau led UCLA to the 3rd round win against Rutgers with a game-high 21 points. But the forward soon succumbed to injury in the first half against Michigan State while defending in the paint. The mild sprain in the right knee kept the 21-year-old out of the Purdue game.

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Similarly, Donovan Dent carried UCLA to victory over Michigan State after Bilodeau’s early injury. But the 22-year-old suffered a calf strain in the first half against Purdue and missed the rest of the game. And the UCLA Bruins found it hard to get going offensively after losing two of their key stars.

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The UCLA Bruins ended the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and had lost to Michigan State and Purdue during Big Ten conference play. However, Mick Cronin’s men had their revenge against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, and it will be interesting to see how far they can get in the NCAA Tournament, with both Bilodeau and Dent available from the first game itself.

What can UCLA fans expect from Selection Sunday?

UCLA’s Big Ten Tournament run has laid the foundation for a positive outlook toward Selection Sunday and the NCAA Bracket reveal. Head coach Mick Cronin can expect his team to be seeded around 7th or 8th, thanks to their regular-season performance and win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament.

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Mick Cronin will hope for an easier first-round matchup if either of the key stars end up missing out. If the Selection Committee awards UCLA a 7 seed, their NCAA fortunes can improve as the 7th seed will face the 10th seed. And while the 10th-seed contenders like Texas A&M and NC State would pose a greater threat, the likes of UCF and Santa Clara present easier matchups if either gets the seed.

Alternatively, the Selection Committee can give UCLA the 8th seed. In such a scenario, UCLA’s first-round opponent could be one of Iowa, Villanova, Saint Louis, or TCU. These teams, on paper, will present a tougher challenge to Mick Cronin & co.

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Much will also depend on how the Selection Committee views the Bruins’ defeat against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semis. The AP poll ranks Purdue 18th, which made it the favorite to win the matchup. The fact that UCLA pushed the Boilermakers all the way might have affected their NCAA Tournament seeding come Selection Sunday.