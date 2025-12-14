UCLA’s Mick Cronin Receives $400,000 Update After Loss to No. 8 Gonzaga

UCLA fans were silenced when the UCLA Bruins slipped against No. 8 Gonzaga. The team did try but came up short in an 82-72 loss that tested their resolve. It was another close defeat against an elite opponent, adding pressure to an early-season stretch that has demanded toughness from Mick Cronin’s group. However, despite the loss, Cronin had a major development for himself.

UCLA quietly secured him with a five-year contract extension in June 2025. The deal includes a raise of roughly $400,000 per season, bringing his salary to about $4.5 million a season through the 2029-30 season, signaling strong institutional support.

“I’m honored to be the coach at UCLA,” Cronin told the LA Times. “For me, I have no inklings of being anywhere else. I’ve had many offers to do so. I’m where I want to be.”

“I’ll always say the same thing — it was surreal when I got the job, and I’m just working hard to do everything we can to upgrade our program to a point to where we can try to win the title for our fans, and that’s all I really worry about. I’m at that point in my career, so if they want to extend me, I take it because I’m not looking to go anywhere.”

The extension reflects Cronin’s results and stability during a period of change. He owns a 145-67 record over seven seasons, highlighted by a Final Four run in 2021 and back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. However, the Saturday’s loss still stung.

UCLA shot 49 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers, but failed to keep up with Gonzaga’s offense. Graham Ike posted 25 points, 5 rebounds, and assists each. However, with challenging matchups approaching and recruiting momentum building, the program is betting on Cronin’s demanding culture to turn close losses into growth.

Mick Cronin voices frustration over late tipoff for UCLA vs Gonzaga

Mick Cronin did not hide his frustration ahead of UCLA’s matchup with No. 8 Gonzaga. The Bruins were set for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, a start time that Cronin believed makes little sense on the West Coast late at night.

Imago Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Speaking during a media availability in Westwood, Cronin questioned how the late start benefits anyone involved, as it places unnecessary strain on players and viewers. Cronin also joked that even his 84-year-old father would need extra rest just to stay awake for the game. Not just that, he also pushed back on the logic behind the television decision.

“How does that help their programming?” he asked when the late window was mentioned.

When told it fills a slot, the response wasn’t smooth. “A window, everybody’s sleeping,” he said, questioning who actually benefits from games tipping off so late at night. The frustration extended beyond one matchup.

“What are we doing?” He also addressed scheduling priorities, noting UCLA focuses on games that raise money and exposure, pointing to matchups with Gonzaga, Arizona, and Cal as examples of choices that make sense.

The late tipoff is tied to ESPN’s crowded Saturday schedule, which features multiple high-profile games earlier in the day. The UCLA Gonzaga matchup could also start later than planned or be moved to another network if earlier games run long, adding more uncertainty to the night.

Cronin also touched on scheduling and revenue, saying UCLA evaluates every opportunity to raise funds. He noted that recent games against Gonzaga, Arizona, and Cal generated more money than some tournament invites, reinforcing UCLA’s approach to balancing competition, exposure, and financial goals.