UConn Doesn’t Need Paige Bueckers Anymore as Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold Explain Leadership Shift

UConn keeps winning, and that reality has quietly changed the conversation around the program. Even without its former centerpiece, the Huskies have not slowed, stumbled, or searched for direction. Instead, they have tightened their grip on games and pushed forward with a different voice leading the huddle.

That shift became clear when Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold explained how leadership has evolved since Paige Bueckers left Storrs for the WNBA. With Bueckers now beginning her professional career with the Dallas Wings, UConn’s on-court command has become collective rather than concentrated.

That distinction matters now because UConn is not rebuilding. It is winning convincingly while redefining who steers the program.

Bueckers’ legacy at UConn remains untouched. She finished her college career with an NCAA championship and more than 2,000 points, placing her among the most decorated players in program history. Her departure, however, did not leave a vacuum.

According to Shade, leadership has spread naturally across the floor. “I think Azzi does a great job on the court, leading us. I think Sarah does a great job. Her presence on the court this year has been truly dominant. KK does a great job as our point guard, our vocal leader on the court.”

That comment reflects structure, not sentiment. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong anchor scoring responsibilities, while Arnold organizes tempo and defensive assignments. Meanwhile, Caroline Ducharme provides steadiness off the bench, a role Shade described as the team’s emotional stabilizer.

As a result, UConn’s cohesion has replaced hierarchy. UConn’s balance explains why the transition has been seamless. Fudd and Strong continue to operate with clear chemistry, combining consistent scoring with efficient shot selection. Arnold reinforces that foundation by controlling possessions and setting teammates into their spots, while also contributing defensively.

That structure has eliminated reliance on any single bailout option late in games. Instead, the Huskies punish mistakes through spacing, ball movement, and shared accountability.

Shade emphasized that continuity off the court has translated directly onto it. “Azzi and Caroline are still with us, and I feel like this team is just so well connected. We get along so well together on and off the court. There was no setback or misstep building what we have now.”

That statement explains why UConn’s edge has not dulled. Familiarity has replaced dependence.

Geno Auriemma’s Constant, With One Complication Ahead

Even as leadership redistributes, one constant remains. Geno Auriemma still anchors the program. His presence reduces uncertainty and reinforces standards that outlast any individual player.

However, the next challenge tests that balance. If there is one player capable of exposing cracks in UConn’s new structure, it is Hannah Hidalgo. The Notre Dame guard previously torched UConn for 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 79-68 loss that remains fresh in the program’s memory.

Auriemma understands the dilemma she creates. “Offensively, they make you figure out a lot of different ways to guard Hannah. How you decide to guard her either gives the other guys a ton of opportunities or limits everybody else’s opportunities.” That pressure defines the matchup. Notre Dame ranks among the national leaders in steals, scoring offense, shooting efficiency, free throws, and turnover margin. Hidalgo drives all of it.

History adds weight. While UConn owns the all-time series at 39-16, Notre Dame has taken the last three meetings. That trend places stress not on star power, but on collective execution. “I don’t know that they’ve played anybody like us this year,” Auriemma added. “We’ve not played against a dynamic guard like that, quite as dynamic as that, this year.”

UConn does not lack talent without Paige Bueckers. More importantly, it does not lack direction. Leadership now arrives from multiple angles, allowing the Huskies to absorb pressure without tilting their offense or abandoning identity.

The upcoming test against Notre Dame will reveal how sturdy that model is under stress. If UConn contains Hidalgo, the distributed approach strengthens its claim as sustainable. If not, adjustments will follow.

Either way, the message is already clear. UConn is no longer built around what it lost. It is operating confidently around what it has become.