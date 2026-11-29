Without KK Arnold directing the offense, UConn managed just eight assists while committing 18 turnovers in its loss to No. 1 South Carolina. The defeat dropped the Huskies to 4–3, marking Geno Auriemma’s first three-loss November in 42 seasons. Four days later, with unbeaten No. 5 Duke waiting in Boston, a question about the senior guard’s availability lingered right up to tipoff.

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Shortly before No. 7 UConn tipped off against Duke at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, November 28, the program released its official starting-five graphic on X. Quoting the announcement, CT Insider beat reporter Maggie Vanoni delivered the immediate update on the senior guard’s status:

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“KK Arnold is BACK and returns to the starting lineup.”

As reported in Maggie Vanoni’s post on X, KK Arnold rejoined the starting five alongside Jovana Popovic, Ashlynn Shade, Jana El Alfy, and Sarah Strong after missing Tuesday’s South Carolina game with a lower-leg injury suffered during shootaround. While her availability confirmed a return to competition rather than a full medical prognosis, the on-court payoff arrived immediately. Arnold assisted on UConn’s opening basket, and the Huskies never trailed in a 65–48 victory, moving to 5–3, handing the Blue Devils (6–1) their first loss, and securing UConn’s first top-five win of the season.

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Why KK Arnold’s Return Mattered Against No. 5 Duke

Arnold’s steadiness registered immediately across 35 minutes on the floor. She posted a game-high six assists without a single turnover alongside four points, three rebounds, and a steal as UConn shot 53.1% (26-of-49) and 38.5% beyond the arc (5-of-13), building a 21–14 first-quarter edge, leading by as many as 19, and winning the paint 34–24. Strong paced the attack with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, and two blocks, Popovic shot 8-of-10 for 19 with four steals, and Shade chipped in 10 as UConn forced 20 turnovers and held Duke—led by Toby Fournier’s 12—to 37.3% shooting and 3-of-14 from deep.

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Four nights earlier at Mohegan Sun Arena, UConn’s half-court attack stalled without its senior floor general. With Arnold sidelined by her shootaround injury and sophomore Blanca Quiñonez stepping into the starting lineup, the Huskies shot 17-of-64 (26.6%) and 4-of-18 from three (22.2%) while surrendering a 16–0 run inside a 27–6 second quarter during a 65–56 loss despite Strong’s 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Reserve Kayleigh Heckel also sat out Saturday with a back injury, her third consecutive absence after missing Seton Hall and South Carolina, leaving Arnold to shoulder heavy ball-handling minutes right away.

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That workload rested on an established ball-security standard. Entering Saturday averaging 5.0 assists per outing, Arnold had dished out nine without a turnover in UConn’s 83–43 win over Seton Hall on November 20—building a 15-to-0 two-game ratio and lifting her seven-start marks to 5.1 helpers, 7.6 points on 47.7% shooting, 41.7% from deep, and 2.0 steals. Her precision extends directly from her 2025–26 junior season, when she logged 174 assists, 102 steals, and a UConn single-season record 4.05 assist-to-turnover ratio that ranked second nationally.

Arnold had already proven she could handle Duke’s physical pressure on a major stage. During UConn’s 53–45 Sweet 16 victory over the Blue Devils on March 30, 2024, she delivered 12 points, four assists, and five steals—showing poise against Duke’s length even though both rosters have changed since. Equally telling is her durability: Tuesday’s absence was only the second missed game of her four-year UConn career, which now spans 124 appearances—including all 40 games of the 2025 national title run.

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Even with KK Arnold back, Saturday’s decisive win did not erase every flaw exposed during November losses at Michigan (77–66), at Louisville (69–51), and against South Carolina. While Arnold stayed spotless, UConn still committed 23 team turnovers against Duke’s pressure—even as the Huskies answered defensively with 14 steals and 18 points off Duke’s miscues. Her return gave UConn another experienced ball-handler without instantly solving the self-inflicted decision-making mistakes Auriemma lamented after Tuesday’s setback.

Those lingering turnover issues leave little room to slip as the calendar turns. After hosting UNLV at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, December 2, UConn faces four marquee nonconference matchups around a Big East home date with Creighton on the 16th—meeting Maryland at Barclays Center on December 5, visiting Notre Dame on the 9th, hosting Tennessee in Hartford on the 12th, and facing LSU in Nashville on the 20th. Keeping KK Arnold available while Heckel recovers will be important as UConn tries to turn Saturday’s statement win in Boston into lasting traction.