UConn vs Butler WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

UConn Huskies are unbeaten, and coach Geno Auriemma is still asking for more. Despite winning its last 19 games by 25 points or more, Auriemma has set high standards for the program. “Coach makes it a challenge for us every single day in practice, whether we’re competing against each other, against our practice guys, just making sure that we never settle, never get complacent,” said Azzi Fudd. “Our goal is to get a little bit better every single day. And no matter who our opponent is, we’re coming into every game with the same mindset.”

Moving forward at full steam, they will take on Butler next, hoping to keep their winning streak alive. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, haven’t won for the last three games. The 9-14 Bulldogs currently sit sixth in the Big East. This is more than just a conference match-up; it’s UConn’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game.

Fans are urged to wear pink to the game that the Huskies play in support of breast cancer awareness. During the game, members of UConn Nation who have battled or are currently battling breast cancer will be recognized. Here’s a look at how both teams fare, including injuries, where to watch, predicted line-ups, and more.

How to watch UConn vs Butler?

Time and Date: February 7, 12 p.m. ET

Location: PeoplesBank Arena

How to watch: ESPN+

Stream: FoxSports.com/live

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 Fox Sports and affiliates)

UConn vs Butler: Injury Report

Following the injury reports of UConn and Butler as of February 4th, per the Big East website:

UConn:

Ice Brady Knee inflammation Not expected Morgan Cheli Foot/ankle injury Not expected Blanca Quinonez Shoulder Injury Not expected Caroline Ducharme Migraine Not expected

Butler:

Mckenzie Swanson Unknown Not expected

UConn vs Butler: Predicted Lineups

UConn:

Sarah Strong

Serah Williams

Ashlynn Shade

KK Arnold

Azzi Fudd

Butler:

Mallory Miller

Caroline Dotsey

Addison Baxter

McKenna Johnson

Saniya Jackson

UConn vs Butler: Match Preview and Prediction

This is the second time UConn is going up against Butler this season. They faced off back in December, where UConn dominated to win 94-47. Sarah Strong scored 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Azzi Fudd added 13. For the Bulldogs, it was Addison Baxter and Caroline Dotsey scoring 10 each. It was the start of a four-game losing streak for Butler. The Austin Parkinson-led side hasn’t recovered since.

Points (PTS) 90.3 2nd 63.2 239th Assists (AST) 24.7 1st 14.4 102nd Steals (STL) 15.8 4th 6.8 294th Blocks (BLK) 4.9 30th 3 191st Rebounds (TRB) 37.2 167th 33.2 324th Turnovers (TOV) 13.1 27th 18.5 294th Opponent Points 50.7 1st 65.1 203rd

UConn is clearly the Goliath in this match-up, like they are in almost every game. Sarah Strong leads the team as a sophomore while averaging 19.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, chipping in with 3.4 steals. Azzi Fudd is the sharpshooter from outside, averaging 17.5 points and shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Blanca Quinonez might be out, but the team has plenty of depth to compensate. Just a few days back, they had 6 players on the report, and they still dominated.

On the other hand, Butler has limited offensive output with no player averaging in double digits. Defensively, turnovers are their biggest issue, as the team has struggled to handle the ball. It feels they are completely outmatched by UConn in this matchup. And the predictions reflect that. UConn is favoured to win by 99% according to ESPN Analytics. Realistically, Butler has little chance of victory as another blowout win for the Huskies awaits.