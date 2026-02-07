UConn vs Butler WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

UConn Huskies are unbeaten, and coach Geno Auriemma is still asking for more. Despite winning its last 19 games by 25 points or more, Auriemma has set high standards for the program. “Coach makes it a challenge for us every single day in practice, whether we’re competing against each other, against our practice guys, just making sure that we never settle, never get complacent,” said Azzi Fudd. “Our goal is to get a little bit better every single day. And no matter who our opponent is, we’re coming into every game with the same mindset.”
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Moving forward at full steam, they will take on Butler next, hoping to keep their winning streak alive. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, haven’t won for the last three games. The 9-14 Bulldogs currently sit sixth in the Big East. This is more than just a conference match-up; it’s UConn’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans are urged to wear pink to the game that the Huskies play in support of breast cancer awareness. During the game, members of UConn Nation who have battled or are currently battling breast cancer will be recognized. Here’s a look at how both teams fare, including injuries, where to watch, predicted line-ups, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch UConn vs Butler?
Time and Date: February 7, 12 p.m. ET
Location: PeoplesBank Arena
How to watch: ESPN+
Stream: FoxSports.com/live
Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 Fox Sports and affiliates)
UConn vs Butler: Injury Report
ADVERTISEMENT
Following the injury reports of UConn and Butler as of February 4th, per the Big East website:
UConn:
ADVERTISEMENT
|Ice Brady
|Knee inflammation
|Not expected
|Morgan Cheli
|Foot/ankle injury
|Not expected
|Blanca Quinonez
|Shoulder Injury
|Not expected
|Caroline Ducharme
|Migraine
|Not expected
Butler:
ADVERTISEMENT
|Mckenzie Swanson
|Unknown
|Not expected
UConn vs Butler: Predicted Lineups
UConn:
Sarah Strong
Serah Williams
Ashlynn Shade
KK Arnold
Azzi Fudd
ADVERTISEMENT
Butler:
Mallory Miller
Caroline Dotsey
Addison Baxter
McKenna Johnson
Saniya Jackson
ADVERTISEMENT
UConn vs Butler: Match Preview and Prediction
This is the second time UConn is going up against Butler this season. They faced off back in December, where UConn dominated to win 94-47. Sarah Strong scored 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Azzi Fudd added 13. For the Bulldogs, it was Addison Baxter and Caroline Dotsey scoring 10 each. It was the start of a four-game losing streak for Butler. The Austin Parkinson-led side hasn’t recovered since.
|Points (PTS)
|90.3
|2nd
|63.2
|239th
|Assists (AST)
|24.7
|1st
|14.4
|102nd
|Steals (STL)
|15.8
|4th
|6.8
|294th
|Blocks (BLK)
|4.9
|30th
|3
|191st
|Rebounds (TRB)
|37.2
|167th
|33.2
|324th
|Turnovers (TOV)
|13.1
|27th
|18.5
|294th
|Opponent Points
|50.7
|1st
|65.1
|203rd
UConn is clearly the Goliath in this match-up, like they are in almost every game. Sarah Strong leads the team as a sophomore while averaging 19.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, chipping in with 3.4 steals. Azzi Fudd is the sharpshooter from outside, averaging 17.5 points and shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Blanca Quinonez might be out, but the team has plenty of depth to compensate. Just a few days back, they had 6 players on the report, and they still dominated.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the other hand, Butler has limited offensive output with no player averaging in double digits. Defensively, turnovers are their biggest issue, as the team has struggled to handle the ball. It feels they are completely outmatched by UConn in this matchup. And the predictions reflect that. UConn is favoured to win by 99% according to ESPN Analytics. Realistically, Butler has little chance of victory as another blowout win for the Huskies awaits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT