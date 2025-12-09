UConn vs Florida: Injury Report, How To Watch, Predictions & More

What started as a potentially disastrous stretch for the UConn Huskies has become a showcase of just how deep and resilient Dan Hurley’s squad really is. The Huskies have played five games without their leading scorer and rebounder, Tarris Reed Jr., yet they’re 4–1 in that span, including a statement win over the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, where the program recorded its first-ever victory at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Their only loss so far came against Arizona, a game they played without Big East Freshman of the Week Braylon Mullins. And while Reed returned for the matchup with Illinois, it was clear he was on a minutes restriction after two injury scares in a short span. He finished with just 2 points in 15 minutes, yet the team still pulled out a 13-point win.

A huge reason why? Freshman Eric Reibe, who has rapidly turned into someone Dan Hurley can count on, as they played without their star player. Reibe is currently averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game as a freshman, but relying on young blood every night can be risky for a team that is looking to secure a championship.

So, despite the chants of “No Reed, No Luck” making rounds, it’s clear UConn has established its identity as a team and proven doubters wrong.

“Eric has played great. That being said, we’ve had the success we’ve had here because of a two-big system,” Hurley said.

Now, as the No. 5-ranked Huskies gear up for one of their biggest challenges yet: a showdown with defending national champion, the No. 18-ranked Florida Gators, in the Jimmy V Classic, they’d need that team to come together in the best manner possible.

How to Watch UConn vs Florida?

Date: Tuesday, December 9th, 2025, 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: ESPN

Radio: UConn Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio 97.9, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Willimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM)

UConn Huskies vs Florida Gators: Injury Report

As per the latest updates, the biggest question for the Huskies remains the status of Tarris Reed Jr. The 2025–26 NCAA season has been a rough one for the young star, as he missed the season opener against New Haven with a hamstring issue, and after returning, he averaged an impressive 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

But his momentum was halted again on November 19 when he suffered an ankle injury during a win over BYU.

According to Dan Hurley, Reed has now participated fully in practice for two straight days. However, his availability against Florida will ultimately come down to how he feels during shootaround, officially making him a game-time decision.

On the other side, Florida is expected to be at full strength, with no players listed on their official injury report and the entire roster available for the matchup.

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn Huskies:

Since Tarris Reed Jr. (C) is questionable with an ankle injury, the projected starting lineup assumes his replacement, Eric Reibe, will continue to start.

Position Player G Silas Demary Jr. G Solo Ball G/F Jaylin Stewart F Alex Karaban C Eric Reibe

Florida Gators:

Position Player G Boogie Fland G Xaivian Lee F Thomas Haugh F Alex Condon C Rueben Chinyelu

UConn vs Florida: Preview and prediction

The Huskies will head into this game with eight wins and one loss, while the Gators will come with five wins and three losses. But this isn’t the same Florida team that ended UConn’s three-peat hopes last March before going on to win the national championship.

Their backcourt has been overhauled, and transfers Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee are still finding their rhythm. However, the Gators’ frontcourt? That’s still one of the most intimidating units in college basketball.

Florida is currently ranked at 2nd in the nation in rebounds per game (47.6) and No. 1 among Power 4 programs, while UConn stands at 189th. And that’s exactly why the Huskies might need Reed back more than ever.

While Reibe has been a sensational player without the senior center presence, when Reibe picked up two fouls vs Kansas, UConn had to lean on 6-foot-8 Dwayne Koroma, who struggled against larger, more physical bigs. At times, UConn even shifted Alex Karaban to the five, a lineup that works in spurts but won’t hold up against a massive team like Florida.

Even Reed’s 10–15 minutes would give UConn a stabilizing interior presence, and if he plays in the upcoming game, Hurley also hinted at something new: playing Reibe and Reed together, a departure from UConn’s usual system where traditional fives rarely share the floor, which could make them a more dangerous team if their chemistry hits.

When you look at the numbers, the Huskies are putting up 80.1 points per game, while the Gators sit at 83.3 points. But defensively, it’s a different story. UConn is holding its opponents to just 60.4 points per game. Florida, on the other hand, is giving up 71.8 points.

According to ESPN Analytics, this game is in favor of the UConn Huskies by 52.6%. However, that is a very close margin with almost a 50/50 chance for both teams to win the game. Ultimately, the final decision will only depend on Reed’s presence and both teams’ on-court performance.