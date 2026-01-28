UConn vs. Xavier WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

UConn’s upcoming game against Xavier is significant for two reasons. Around 30 minutes before tipoff, UConn will induct Aaliyah Edwards into the Huskies of Honor. The ceremony was initially supposed to be on January 19, but was rescheduled because of Unrivaled. Wednesday is also UConn’s Pride Night. In all, the stakes are high for Geno Auriemma and Co. as they are looking to continue their unbeaten run.

UConn is coming off a 92-52 win over Seton Hall in its last game. Sarah Strong scored 17 points, reserve Blanca Quinonez added 16 points, and Azzi Fudd broke out of a brief shooting slump with 14 points, helping UConn improve to 21-0. On the other hand, Xavier Musketeers lost 65-52 to Georgetown, their third loss on the trot. Let’s have a look at how both teams fare ahead of their matchup.

How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier

Location: Gampel Pavilion

Day and Date: January 28, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Records: UConn 21-0, 11-0 Big East // Xavier 10-10, 3-8 Big East

TV: Peacock

UConn vs. Xavier: Injury Report

UConn: Player Injury Status Ice Brady Knee inflammation Not expected Morgan Cheli Foot/ankle injury Not expected

Xavier:

Player Injury Status Kodee Williams-Sefo Unknown Out Penda Dieng Unknown Doubtful Mya Moore Unknown Out

UConn vs. Xavier: Predicted Line-Ups

UConn

Sarah Strong

Serah Williams

Ashlynn Shade

KK Arnold

Azzi Fudd

Xavier:

Mariyah Noel

Mackenzie Givens

Meri Kanerva

Savannah White

Petra Oborilova

UConn vs. Xavier: Match Preview and Prediction

UConn defeated Xavier 104-39 in the Big East opener, with the Huskies forcing 31 Xavier turnovers, converting the miscues into 42 points. It was all UConn with 6 players in double figures. Since then, Xavier has struggled, dropping to 10-10 overall and 3-8 in the Big East. Let’s have a look at the underlying statistics of the two teams.

Stat UConn Rank Xavier Rank FG% 0.527 1st 0.391 253rd 3P% 0.39 4th 0.274 305th FT% 0.756 48th 0.737 95th TRB 37.5 153rd 33.9 309th AST 24.1 1st 13.5 169th STL 15.7 4th 6.2 332nd BLK 5 23rd 3.8 97th TOV 13.2 28th 16 151st PTS 89.9 2nd 60.2 285th Opp Pts 51.1 2nd 64.2 188th

The only hope for Xavier is Mariyah Noel. She is averaging 16.1 points per game, ranking fourth in the Big East. The junior guard has been a revelation, as she entered the season averaging 1.8 points per game in 39 games at Ole Miss. She also ranks second on the team in rebounding (6.5). Noel is just 1 of 5 players who rank in the top-10 in the conference in both rebounding and scoring. However, apart from this threat, we can expect UConn to dominate.

They are an all-around team with the second-best defense and offense. On Tuesday, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold were named to the 25-player watch list for the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

“It’s kind of nice that people look at us and think that we have a couple of pretty good defensive players, “Geno Auriemma said ahead of the game.

Strong is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks, while Arnold is averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Naturally, the analytics heavily favor UConn. According to ESPN Analytics, give UConn a whopping 99% chance to win the game. Unless Xavier delivers a near-perfect performance and defies the odds in a once-in-a-while performance, this should be another emphatic chapter in UConn’s undefeated season.