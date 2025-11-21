UConn Legend Tina Charles Leaves Strong Impression on Azzi Fudd, Serah Williams Ahead of Michigan Matchup

When the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled and the sports world went quiet, UConn women’s basketball decided to make its own March Madness. They put together a 32-player bracket to see who really deserves the crown as the program’s all-time best. Three top seeds were easy picks: Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi. The fourth seed, however, stirred more conversation. Tina Charles claimed the spot over other iconic Huskies like Rebecca Lobo and Sue Bird, which didn’t sit well with many. However, now, with Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams weighing in, it’s clear why Charles firmly belongs in the discussion of the program’s greatest.

The No. 1 UConn Huskies are gearing up to face the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, and they’re doing it the right way. Ahead of the matchup, the Huskies were spotted practicing with Tina Charles, who worked with both the guards and bigs. For the current players, going up against one of the most dominant figures in women’s basketball was a serious learning experience. Talking about her workout with Charles, Williams said, “It was fun! It was definitely an experience. She’s very strong and gave me feedback and tips, and I just listened and took ’em with open ears.”

Whereas for Azzi Fudd, this experience was more than just learning; it was a ‘humbling’ moment.

“It’s always amazing when Tina comes back, because she doesn’t have to, so getting the chance to sometimes play with her, mostly play against her, is always super special. We definitely are very grateful for her time and her coming back. She was doing some stuff with the guards at the beginning of practice. And I think at least four of us just got tossed. Like, we’re guarding the guys and, easily, we’re not letting them post-up, and then she subs in and we’re just getting tossed about. So that was a humbling moment,” Fudd said.

Well, Tina Charles is best remembered for her role in the 2009 and 2010 national championship teams, the only time in history that anyone has gone undefeated in consecutive seasons. Alongside Maya Moore, she helped the Huskies win nearly every game by double digits, with the only exception being the 2010 title game against Stanford. In her senior season, Charles collected virtually every major award: the AP Player of the Year, USBWA Player of the Year, Naismith Award, Wooden Award, and Wade Trophy. She also earned her second consecutive spot on the WBCA All-American team and took home Big East Player of the Year.

But she was no one-season wonder. Arriving from Christ the King High School in New York as the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Charles made an immediate impact in her freshman year, setting UConn records for rebounds (296) and blocks (81). She also scored 456 points, second only to Svetlana Abrosimova at the time, and was named Big East Freshman of the Year.

Over her four years at Storrs, Charles graduated with the most rebounds in program history (1,367), second-most points at the time (2,346), 52 double-doubles, 410 free throws, third-most blocks (304), and the third-highest field goal percentage in program history (61%). Sure, some of those numbers have been toppled, but we cannot really forget a record-setter, can we?

Her success carried straight into the pros. The Connecticut Sun selected her No. 1 overall in the 2010 WNBA Draft, and she won Rookie of the Year unanimously. She earned WNBA MVP honors in 2012 and has been an 8x All-Star. On the international stage, Charles helped Team USA win three Olympic Golds in 2012, 2016, and 2020. In 2024, she became the first woman and first active player ever inducted as the headliner of the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame class. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

So, under her guidance, the Azzi Fudd-led Huskies must have definitely learned valuable lessons, and in just a few hours, we will find out if the Huskies will be able to implement her lessons.

UConn set for first Top-10 test of the season

The Huskies have played four matches so far in the 2025-26 NCAA season, and they have won them all with an average score difference of 32.75. They will play their first match against a ranked team at Mohegan Sun Arena, a building where UConn has gone an incredible 45–1 all-time. However, the Wolverines are no less; they will also step into this game with an undefeated record so far. So, for either of them, the first loss of the season is coming.

Sarah Strong currently leads the Huskies with the most points (20.5), rebounds (8.8), assists (5), steals (3.2), and blocks (2.5). Followed by Azzi Fudd, who is currently averaging 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Their own court chemistry can be proven dangerous for the Wolverines if they want to secure this match.

Opening about the upcoming game in an interview, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said, “Based on what I’ve seen from Michigan, they will be, for sure, the best team we play this year by a long shot at this time in the season.”

But with stakes this high so early in the season, this matchup will reveal just how ready the Huskies truly are. Do you think UConn can keep its undefeated streak alive against Michigan’s toughest lineup in years? Let us know in the comments.