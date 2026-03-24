UConn Makes $99M Announcement as Dan Hurley, Geno Auriemma Gear Up for Championship Push

In the ‘Basketball Capital of the World,’ resting on laurels isn’t an option. As UConn’s legendary coaches chase more titles, the university is backing them with a massive $99 million statement to elevate their home court advantage.

UConn has announced that the Gampel Pavilion has received major upgrades, with new locker rooms, revamped food concessions, a post-game conference room, and lounges all part of the $99.4 million upgrade package.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The official UConn Huskies’ X handle tweeted the announcement with the caption, “The past sets the standard. The future elevates it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-phase project is funded by $99.4 million in non-tax revenue generated from the sale of General Assembly-authorized ‘UConn 2000’ bonds. The renovations have already started, and the first phase should be completed by November this year.

“Gampel Pavilion is one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college basketball, and our student-athletes and fans deserve a facility that matches the standard we hold ourselves to every day,” said Director of Athletics David Benedict.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UConn is the Basketball Capital of the World, and this investment ensures that when you walk through those doors, you feel it. We are incredibly excited about what this project means for the future of our programs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Auriemma has built the UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball dynasty over his 40+ years with the college program. The 72-year-old led UConn to all 12 of its National Championships in women’s basketball and deservedly entered the Hall of Fame in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Dan Hurley took the UConn men’s basketball team to successive National Championships in 2023 and 2024. To add to it, Hurley has to compete with Rick Pitino’s St. John’s in the Big East in men’s basketball, with the legendary coach fabled for his ability to elevate college programs, just like Geno.

This year, Geno & Co. are in the running for a 13th National Championship and have coasted past UTSA and Syracuse, with North Carolina their next adversary. Currently on course to go the whole basketball season unbeaten, the UConn Huskies came closest to a loss in an early-season 3-point win over Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Michigan Wolverines are in a different regional bracket, with the two teams set to meet in the Final if they overcome other opponents in their way.

Geno Auriemma surprised by the margin of victory against Syracuse

While the UConn Huskies entered the second round of the NCAA Tournament game against the Syracuse Orange as favorites, even head coach Geno Auriemma did not expect the UConn women’s basketball team to register a 98-45 win to move to the Sweet 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the win, Geno admitted, “I thought we looked tired because it’s that time of the year. You waited 10–12 days, whatever it is, to play, and you’ve just lain around, and we were on spring break. So I thought we looked a little tired, mentally and physically, when we played on Saturday… I was worried. I’m thinking this is going to maybe take some time to shake the cobwebs. Today, when we came out, it was unbelievable.”

It takes something special to surprise Geno Auriemma, and his Huskies managed just that against Syracuse. In fact, at one point, the game’s scoreline read 65-12 in their favor before the Orange put up a better fight in the second half.

Azzi Fudd played her last home game of her college basketball career and registered a 34-point night as she prepares to see which WNBA team picks her in the upcoming draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies face an invigorated North Carolina team next, with the Tar Heels coming into the game on the back of a strong win over Maryland.

The Huskies show no signs of weariness, which is an ominous sign for North Carolina and other teams still vying for the National Championship.