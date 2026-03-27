UConn’s Azzi Fudd Fuels Reunion Talk With Girlfriend Paige Bueckers Linked to Dallas Wings

With the Dallas Wings holding the No. 1 pick, a familiar face at UConn’s practice has the WNBA world buzzing about a potential superstar reunion. Azzi Fudd was surprised at her practice by her former UConn teammate and current partner, Paige Bueckers.

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“I mean, maybe,” grinned Azzi Fudd as the reporters asked her what she feels about coming back to Texas in the future, becoming the perfect backcourt partner for Paige Bueckers.

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The reporter’s question was direct: was Fudd excited about potentially joining the Dallas Wings, who hold the No. 1 pick she is projected to be?

The dynamics between Azzi and Paige have always enthralled the fans who have wanted to see more from this pair. And now, if Dallas goes for Fudd, we will again get to witness these collaborations.

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Their last assignment together saw them win the 2025 NCAA championship, beating the defending champions in Dawn Staley’s South Carolina. Bueckers averaged 19.9 ppg for the Huskies that season as Fudd made 13.6 ppg to impose themselves on every opponent they came across.

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Apart from the championship season, these two have also helped UConn reach multiple NCAA playoffs, and that chemistry might be the key that the Wings are banking on to take them to a title win.

The idea of a reunion isn’t just fan speculation; WNBA legend Diana Taurasi also believes the Dallas Wings are poised to select Fudd with the first overall pick.

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Diana Taurasi Feels Certain About Fudd’s No. 1 Pick

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi believes that UConn star Azzi Fudd will be selected first overall by the Dallas Wings, reuniting her with her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.

“I think just from a bird’s eye view, you would say Azzi is the number one pick. The synergy that she has with Paige on the court when they play great together,” Taurasi had said during an appearance on NBC Sports.

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Ever since Paige transitioned to the WNBA, Azzi has elevated her game even further. Fudd is averaging 17.8 points, three assists, and is shooting 45.4 percent from range this season, all of which are career highs. Her career trajectory has been pretty much identical to Paige’s, and if she ends it with an NCAA title win, it would look even more similar to Bueckers’.

UConn is the No. 1 seed in March Madness and faces North Carolina in the Sweet 16 stage on Friday, and if they can maintain their current intensity, moving the title out of Connecticut will be very difficult.

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Imago Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Taurasi was herself a No. 1 draft pick back in 2004, and she can relate to the amount of pressure the spotlight brings on you, and in Azzi’s case, it would be no different.

“No matter what, whether you’re favored to be the number one pick or not, you’re always nervous. There’s so much that happens in those two weeks, from hopefully winning a national championship or making the Final Four, to all of a sudden you’re a pro. And you’re at the draft,” said Taurasi.

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As college basketball comes towards its finale, there is, of course, pressure. Despite the way the Huskies have been playing this season, beating every opponent by large margins, all it takes is one slip-up, and then you are knocked out. For Azzi Fudd and the Huskies, that is not an option after doing all the hard work, especially when you have the WNBA scouts watching your every move on court.

But Taurasi is not worried as she knows Fudd comes from a program that has had multiple No. 1 picks, including Azzi’s girlfriend Paige Bueckers, who went through a similar path. With the draft and finals just days away, we will soon find the answers.