UConn’s Sarah Strong Announcement Breaks a Career Streak for Sophomore

UConn said that Sarah Strong would not play in Saturday’s game against Butler to rest, and all of a sudden, a streak that no one was keeping track of came to an end. The sophomore who leads the Huskies in almost every stat had played in every game of her college career until now. What seemed like a normal day off turned into a quiet piece of UConn history breaking in Storrs.

Carl Adamec, a sports analyst, gave the streak more meaning by putting it in historical context. “With Sarah Strong (rest) out today for @UConnWBB vs. Butler, her streak of 64 games in the starting lineup to begin her career ends. Last #Huskies player to start every game #UConn played in her 4 years is 1996 NPOY @JenRizzotti (1992-96), who started 135 straight games (117-18),” Adamec posted on social media.

