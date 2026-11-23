Last season, the UConn Huskies beat the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight on a game-winning shot by Braylon Mullins. However, the back-to-back national champions fell short of the title. As Dan Hurley’s troops began their quest to reclaim the throne this season, they hit a roadblock in No. 12 Arizona. With No. 5 Duke up next, the Huskies are eager to bounce back from that setback and regain their early-season momentum. While the Blue Devils are facing issues of their own, Mullins recently revealed one of Duke’s biggest strengths they need to stay wary of.

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“Their depth, they’re subbing in and out with those ten, eleven guys that they play,” Mullins told the reporters, per Storrs Central on X. “Their five with Pat [Ngongba] and a super All-American big. And I mean, they got guys on the perimeter that can all play. There’s nowhere to hide on the floor on defense, so you’ve gotta guard. I think that’s the main priority that we’ve been taking is the defense, and hopefully we can stop them.”

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Mullins singled out Duke’s depth as the biggest strength the Huskies must account for defensively. After all, Patrick Ngongba can be considered the heart and soul of the program. After five games, the 20-year-old is leading Duke with 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. He is also recording 2.8 assists per game, second only to Cayden Boozer.

From Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel to Khaman Maluach, Blue Devils players have made it a habit of becoming the top prospect in their respective drafts. Just last year, Cameron Boozer was a top-three draft pick, and it seems Ngongba is also heading in a similar direction.

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Ngongba was the sole Blue Devil to crack the top 30 in USA Today Sports draft expert Bryan Kalbrosky’s recent mock draft, landing at No. 13 overall to the Orlando Magic. Should that projection hold, the 6’11”, 250-pound big man would link up with fellow Duke alums Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in Orlando’s frontcourt.

Regardless, the Huskies and Mullins know how to beat the Blue Devils. This season, Mullins is the Huskies’ top scorer with a 20.8-point average, so expect important minutes from the sophomore. Moreover, the Blue Devils are already 4-2 this season, one loss more than the Huskies after falling to No. 10 Illinois at home by 21 points. Even against a mediocre Washington State squad, the then No. 5-ranked team managed to win by only four points.

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This is not the first time Duke has started slow. Under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils started the 2024-25 season 4-2, losing to Kansas and Kentucky. Scheyer led that team to the Final Four. A year before, they started 5-3, with losses to Arizona, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas, before reaching the Elite Eight.

The Huskies probably know a game against Duke is never an easy one, and after their damaging 85-79 loss to the Wildcats, another defeat would derail an otherwise promising start to the campaign. Still, UConn knows Duke is currently vulnerable and can exploit its one glaring weakness: three-point shooting. According to Evan Miyakawa, this is the first time since 2019 that Duke has shot under 32% from outside the arc in a four-game stretch, with both losses coming during this time.

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With this knowledge, the Huskies could force Duke into more half-court situations, where the only option is scoring a three-pointer. Moreover, Silas Demary Jr. could be a major weapon for the Huskies’ defense. His relentless on-ball pressure could potentially make matters worse for Duke’s offensive rhythm, making it harder for Scheyer’s players to initiate sets and find comfortable looks in the half-court.

Hurley and Scheyer will once again collide on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, and it will be interesting to see if the Huskies can rebound from the Arizona setback with a statement win against another massive brand in Duke.