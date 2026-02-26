UConn Vs Georgetown (Feb 26): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

No. 1 UConn puts its perfect 29-0 record on the line Thursday against Georgetown with full control of the Big East race. They showed that dominance Sunday in an 81-38 win over Providence, forcing 39 turnovers — tied for the most they’ve forced in a game. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong scored 13 points apiece, Jana El Alfy controlled the glass with 16 rebounds, and KK Arnold added eight assists. The win extended UConn’s massive Big East winning streak and kept its undefeated season intact.

Georgetown comes into this game with a record of 13-14 after losing its last game to Butler, 66-58. Khia Miller is the Hoyas’ top scorer this season, averaging 9.9 points per game under second-year head coach Darnell Haney. In the past, this matchup hasn’t been very exciting; UConn has won 58 of the 64 games, including 41 in a row against Georgetown. History suggests Thursday won’t be any easier for the Hoyas.

UConn Vs Georgetown: Where to watch

When: Thursday, Feb. 26

Where: PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford

What time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, truTV

UConn Vs Georgetown: Injury Reports

UConn: Ice Brady

Georgetown: N/A

UConn Vs Georgetown: Probable Lineups

UConn: KK Arnold, Azzi Fudd, Ashlynn Shade, Sarah Strong, and Serah Williams.

Georgetown: Laila Jewett, Khia Miller, Destiny Agubata, Brianna Scott, and Cristen Carter.

Can Georgetown challenge UConn’s perfect season?

Polymarket odds say that No. 1 UConn is a huge favorite going into Saturday’s rematch with Georgetown. Models give UConn roughly a 99% win probability, illustrating the gap between the teams. The numbers reflect just how wide the gap is between the programs this season.

Imago Credit: Polymarket.com

UConn won the last time these two teams played, on January 22 in Washington, D.C., by a score of 83-42. Sarah Strong scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out five assists, in a dominant all-around performance. UConn enters Thursday undefeated at 29-0 and riding one of the longest conference runs in the country. They are also playing their best basketball of the season, forcing 39 turnovers and recording 26 steals against Providence just days ago.

Georgetown enters as a heavy underdog. The Hoyas are 13-14 overall and 6-12 in the conference. Khia Miller leads the offense with 9.9 points per game, and the offense will face one of the nation’s toughest defenses.