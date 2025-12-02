UConn vs Kansas: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

When two blue-blood programs collide, you know you’re in for a show. And that’s exactly what’s coming when UConn vs Kansas takes place. Both teams sit comfortably inside the top 25 this season, both carry championship DNA, and both believe they have what it takes to climb back to the top of college basketball.

Both teams enter the matchup riding strong momentum, each winning four of their last five games. UConn is fresh off a statement win over 13th-ranked Illinois, while Kansas comes in hot after winning three games at the Players Era Festival. Expectations couldn’t be higher for either program heading into this one.

Here’s a quick look at how these two stack up.

How To Watch UConn vs Kansas?

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app

UConn vs Kansas: Injury report

UConn Huskies:

Dan Hurley will have a fully healthy squad available, with both Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins returning to the team in their last game against Illinois.

Kansas Jayhawks:

The most important Jayhawk hasn’t suited up for Bill Self’s team since playing in the first two games of the season. Coach Self did give an update that suggests a return is definitely on the horizon for the freshman star, but whether the UConn matchup comes too soon is still unclear.

UConn vs Kansas: Projected starting lineups

UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban

Jaylin Stewart

Tarris Reed Jr.

Silas Demary Jr.

Solo Ball

Kansas Jayhawks:

Flory Bidunga

Bryson Tiller

Melvin Council Jr.

Tre White

Jamari McDowell

UConn vs Kansas: Preview and prediction

UConn enters this matchup ranked No. 5 in the nation, while Kansas sits at No. 21 — and a big part of that difference comes down to how each team has handled ranked opponents. The Huskies have stepped up in the biggest moments, earning wins over top teams like BYU and Illinois. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, have come up short in their toughest tests so far, taking losses to powerhouses North Carolina and Duke.

The numbers back it up, too. UConn is putting up 82.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field, all while holding opponents to just 61.3 points. Kansas, meanwhile, is scoring 76.3 points per game on 47 percent shooting and giving up 64.5 points on the other end.

But ESPN still has the Jayhawks favored in this matchup, giving them a 52.8% chance to win. And there are two big reasons why. The first is the potential return of Darryn Peterson, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming draft. In the two games he played to start the season, Peterson showed exactly why he’s so highly regarded, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The other reason likely comes down to history. As surprising as it sounds, UConn has never beaten Kansas. The Huskies are 0–4 all-time against the Jayhawks, with the most recent loss coming exactly two years ago on December 1, 2023, when Bill Self’s team edged out a 69–65 win.

With the game set to take place inside the iconic Allen Fieldhouse, the Huskies will be stepping into one of the loudest and toughest environments in all of college basketball. The question now is simple: Can Dan Hurley’s squad handle the atmosphere and finally make history? What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below!