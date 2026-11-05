UConn vs. Michigan: Key Matchup, Players to Watch, and What to Expect

The UConn Huskies thrashed Cornell 100-35 in their season opener at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, but November 5 will be their first big test. 2026 Naismith Trophy winner and UConn’s star Sarah Strong still remembers how last year, on November 21, No. 5 Michigan threw their rhythm out of sync. It came down to Azzi Fudd’s 31-point performance, giving UConn the 72-69 win. However, Azzi Fudd is now in the WNBA, and that’s not the only thing that’s changed ahead of round two.

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Different teams, different outcome?

When UConn first met the Michigan Wolverines on the hardwood on November 21, 2025, they were on a winning streak that would end at 54 against South Carolina at the 2026 NCAA Final Four. The Huskies looked unstoppable and took control of the game, ending the first quarter 22-5.

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The Wolverines fought back, but the Huskies still ended the first half with an 18-point lead. Then came the third quarter. Michigan made defensive changes, and the UConn players lost their rhythm in the third quarter. Michigan scored 18 points in the third, and limited the Huskies to just 4.

“They had a lot of shooters, a lot of good scorers. They went zone in the third quarter, and we couldn’t really score, I remember that,” Sarah Strong said, reflecting on their narrow win.

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Fast forward a year and things have changed. Azzi Fudd completed her WNBA rookie season with the Dallas Wings. Serah Williams (Portland Fire) and Caroline Ducharme have also completed their final year of eligibility.

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UConn has brought in new talent like freshman Jovana Popovic and Olivia Vukosa.

Meanwhile, Michigan has kept most of their roster intact.

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“Even in this crazy world of college athletics changing and evolving, we were able to retain pretty much most of our roster, which was incredible and really special,” Wolveriens head coach Barnes Arico said last week.

However, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had a different take.

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“Every team’s different, I’m sure they have a different team than they had last year and obviously our team is different,,” Auriemma said earlier this week. “It doesn’t matter how many people you have coming back, it’s not the same team. People change.”

So will different rosters produce different results? Maybe not, because at least on paper UConn looks like the favorites.

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UConn has the edge

Since the two teams have met just once, there isn’t a historic rivalry to look at. However, last year’s game did clear up a few things.

UConn taking the early lead made a big difference. The nearly 20-point lead at halftime became the cushion they needed against the adjustment that Michigan made in the third quarter.

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While the Wolverines did give the Huskies a run for their money, they did manage to regain their scoring rhythm in the fourth quarter and held on to win. Geno Auriemma is also more familiar with the type of team he’ll be up against.

“But they have a style of play I think is fun to watch; they share the ball, move the ball, shoot the ball great. They’re well coached, and I’m sure they’re incredibly good at home, because that’s what all teams are,” Auriemma said after the Cornell game.

UConn will also have momentum on its side. After winning their season opener by 65 points, the Huskies are confident. Meanwhile, the pressure is on the Wolverines as they start their season hosting UConn.

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However, the venue matters. Michigan went 16–1 at the Crisler Center during the 2025–26 season.

Players who can swing the game

While UConn doesn’t have Fudd to rely on this time, they have Sarah Strong. The reigning Player of the Year started strong against Cornell. She scored 19, with four rebounds, five assists, and a whopping eight steals. She even shot 8-of-14 from the field.

It’s safe to say that Michigan will need to show all the improvements they have made in mitigating their rebounding issues in the offseason to stop Strong. Then there’s freshman Jovana Popovic.

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Popovic made quite the splash against the Cornell Big Red. She scored 19 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. However, she will face stinger resistance from the likes of Syla Swords and anything Cornell could throw at her.

Talking about Syla Swords, the Canadian is one to keep an eye on. She has the capability to do for Michigan what Strong or Popovic can do for UConn. In fact, Swords has already shown what she can do against the Huskies last season.

Swords was the key to the Wolverines erasing that massive 18-point lead UConn built last time they met. She scored 29 points and eight 3-pointers as the Wolverines attempted their comeback. However, Swords ended last season with a modest 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, so she will need to be at her best to counter UConn’s top-tier perimeter defense.

When and where to watch

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

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Tip-off Time: 6:30 p.m. E.T. (3:30 pm P.T.).

Broadcast/Streaming: Fox Sports 1/Fox One.